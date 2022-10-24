Baton Rouge, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO