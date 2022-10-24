ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Baton Rouge.

The Woodlawn High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Michael the Archangel High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.

Woodlawn High School
St. Michael the Archangel High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Plaquemine High School volleyball team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on October 24, 2022, 14:55:00.

Plaquemine High School
Broadmoor High School
October 24, 2022
14:55:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Woodlawn High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Michael the Archangel High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Woodlawn High School
St. Michael the Archangel High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

