1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and two...
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine. The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road. According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding...
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Two dead following stabbing at shopping center in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. - Law enforcement is investigating after two people were stabbed to death in a parking lot outside a busy shopping center in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a stabbing around noon at 39850 10th St. West. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
OC baby, 14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken into van, motel during armed robbery in Westminster
Four people, including a baby and a 14-year-old girl, were at the center of a horrific crime spree where the suspects kidnapped them by forcing them into a van during a violent armed robbery in Westminster. The Westminster Police Department responded to a call in the 14300 block of Pine...
Mountain lion in Brentwood prompts school lockdown, causes traffic woes before capture
LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was captured by animal control officers after an hours-long search – but not before the animal engaged in a dramatic chase and standoff, prompting a school lockdown and traffic woes in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Earlier in the afternoon, SkyFOX caught...
Firefighters knock down flames at abandoned church in South LA
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted at an abandoned church in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the church located at the intersection of Main and 107th streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Footage of the firefight was captured on cell phone video that was shared on the Citizens app.
LAPD officers stop would-be burglars at elderly man’s Silver Lake home
LOS ANGELES - Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department interrupted a group of would-be burglars who were trying to break into an elderly man’s home in Silver Lake overnight. Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, family members received an alert from a Ring security camera system from the home of...
Irvine man charged with killing service dog in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
Woman killed in crash with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman was killed in a crash with an Amazon delivery van in Anaheim. It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Orange and Dale. Police said a Prius collided with the delivery van. A woman in her 60s who was a passenger in the Prius was...
LAFD: 8 fires intentionally set within an hour in North Hollywood; 2 detained
LOS ANGELES - Two people who allegedly started several fires on purpose in the North Hollywood area Wednesday morning are detained, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One of those fires at an abandoned commercial building near 6200 N. Laurel Canyon Boulevard caused extensive damage. As flames engulfed the...
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death listed as ‘deferred’ by LA County coroner’s office
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, has been listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation," officials said Wednesday. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the...
Anthony McClain death: Pasadena PD Board rules officers didn't violate policy in use of force arrest
PASADENA, Calif. - The Pasadena Police Department announced on Friday the internal review of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Anthony McClain found the officers did not violate the department’s policy in the use-of-force arrest. McClain was fatally shot in the back by Pasadena police on...
Suspect who approached, stabbed man in Ventura charged with hate crime
VENTURA, Calif. - A suspect accused of approaching and stabbing a man at a Ventura liquor store last May was charged with a hate crime Thursday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Officials said Ventura resident Tyler Clark approached the victim and his girlfriend inside a store and...
Woman uses pickaxe in attack on Pasadena home
A Pasadena man said his baby could’ve been seriously hurt after a woman went ballistic with a pickaxe on his family’s home. The victims believe it was a hate crime.
Woman suspected in Pasadena pickaxe attack charged with felony vandalism
PASADENA, Calif. - A woman who was caught on home surveillance video using a pickaxe to smash the windows of a Pasadena home, with another woman and baby inside, was charged Wednesday with one count of felony vandalism. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe smashes in windows of Pasadena home.
Halloween haunted house for terminally ill girl reopens at new location after problems with first address
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Caitlin Manor Haunted House in San Bernardino has reopened at a new location after city officials shut down the previous location due to a permit issue. The haunted house is now hosted out of 648 W. 4th Street in San Bernardino. The haunted house was...
2 arrested in connection with armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with two armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Whittier area. The first happened Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. at the store on Pico Rivera. The second armed robbery happened about an hour later in West Whittier, police said. No suspect information...
Man steals ATMs posing as company driver: Police
BREA, Calif. - Police in Brea are searching for a man they say stole ATMs by posing as a company driver. According to officers, the man recently pulled up to a local business in a white Penske panel truck, wearing a uniform and claimed to be there to pick up the company's daily shipment.
