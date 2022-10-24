ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting

COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLTON, CA
foxla.com

Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine. The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road. According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Two dead following stabbing at shopping center in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. - Law enforcement is investigating after two people were stabbed to death in a parking lot outside a busy shopping center in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a stabbing around noon at 39850 10th St. West. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Firefighters knock down flames at abandoned church in South LA

LOS ANGELES - Firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted at an abandoned church in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles City firefighters were called to the church located at the intersection of Main and 107th streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Footage of the firefight was captured on cell phone video that was shared on the Citizens app.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Irvine man charged with killing service dog in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

Woman killed in crash with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman was killed in a crash with an Amazon delivery van in Anaheim. It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Orange and Dale. Police said a Prius collided with the delivery van. A woman in her 60s who was a passenger in the Prius was...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Suspect who approached, stabbed man in Ventura charged with hate crime

VENTURA, Calif. - A suspect accused of approaching and stabbing a man at a Ventura liquor store last May was charged with a hate crime Thursday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. Officials said Ventura resident Tyler Clark approached the victim and his girlfriend inside a store and...
VENTURA, CA
foxla.com

Man steals ATMs posing as company driver: Police

BREA, Calif. - Police in Brea are searching for a man they say stole ATMs by posing as a company driver. According to officers, the man recently pulled up to a local business in a white Penske panel truck, wearing a uniform and claimed to be there to pick up the company's daily shipment.
BREA, CA

