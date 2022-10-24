Waterline work scheduled near Harvard and Pine

TULSA, Okla. — Waterline work near N. Harvard Avenue and E. Pine Street has been scheduled for Monday, October, 24, 2022, according to a City of Tulsa press release.

The release said work will be done at 3301 E. Marshall Street and will start at 8 a.m. on Monday. The project will be finished on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

During this time, the northbound inside lane on N. Harvard Avenue will be closed at E. Marshall Street.

The release also said waterline work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday on N. Harvard Avenue at the BNSF railroad crossing south of E. Pine Street.

Businesses and residents who are expected to be affected will be notified by door hangers in the following locations:

E. Archer Street from Delaware Avenue to Harvard Avenue

N. Harvard Avenue from E. Archer Street to Pine Street

E. Latimer Street from Harvard Avenue to 3514 E. Latimer Street

E. Latimer Place from Harvard Avenue to 3349 E. Latimer Place

E. Marshall Street from Harvard Avenue to 3342 E. Marshall Street

E. King Street from Harvard Avenue to 3347 E. King Street

The anticipated water outage will be from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During this time, the City of Tulsa will provide water at the following locations from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

1231 N. Harvard Ave., near Harvard and Newton

714 N. Harvard Ave., near Harvard and Independence

