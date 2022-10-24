Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says draft ‘completed’; UN chief appeals for renewed grain deal
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations' efforts to counter global terrorism
After dark, Iran security forces take aim at protest buildings
Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Dozens of people who had gathered outside the same hospital late Friday to protect another wounded protester came under fire from the security forces, the Hengaw rights group said.
Gunman who attacked Iran shrine dies; Guard warns protesters
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week has died, Iranian media said on Saturday. The report came as Tehran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning to Iranians joining the protests that have roiled the country since last month. Iranian authorities have not disclosed details about the assailant, who died in a hospital in the southern city of Shiraz from injuries sustained during his arrest, according to Iran’s semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies. Wednesday’s attack on Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, Iran’s second-holiest Shiite shrine, was claimed by the militant Islamic State group. Iran’s government has sought to blame the attack on the largely peaceful protests engulfing the country, without offering evidence. The unrest — sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police — has rocked the Islamic Republic for over a month. Amini died after being detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women.
Taiwan and China put differences aside to treat seriously-ill panda Tuan Tuan in Taipei
Taiwan and China have put their tense geopolitical situation to one side to treat a male panda that has fallen seriously ill. Taiwan sent an invitation to Chinese veterinary experts on Friday to come to the island and check on 18-year-old Tuan Tuan, who has become increasingly ill in the last few days. The bear is entering his twilight years and is suspected to have a brain tumour. The vets have been called to provide specialist care for the ailing panda. Tuan Tuan was donated to Taiwan alongside his breeding partner, Yuan Yuan, by China when the two nations enjoyed...
