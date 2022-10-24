DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week has died, Iranian media said on Saturday. The report came as Tehran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning to Iranians joining the protests that have roiled the country since last month. Iranian authorities have not disclosed details about the assailant, who died in a hospital in the southern city of Shiraz from injuries sustained during his arrest, according to Iran’s semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies. Wednesday’s attack on Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, Iran’s second-holiest Shiite shrine, was claimed by the militant Islamic State group. Iran’s government has sought to blame the attack on the largely peaceful protests engulfing the country, without offering evidence. The unrest — sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police — has rocked the Islamic Republic for over a month. Amini died after being detained for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code for women.

