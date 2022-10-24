Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

Read full article on original website
Henry County police looking for critically missing person
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police have issued a Be On the Lookout for a critically missing person. Nam Sun Johnson, 75, was last seen on Oct. 25 in the area of Hudson Bridge Road heading near Jodeco Road in Stockbridge.
Vince Dooley, Legendary Former UGA Football Coach, Has Died
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley passed away on Friday at the age of 90.
Stockbridge Council gives head nods for online platform to track crime, and create police advisory board
STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens...
Henry County hosting paint recycling event
McDONOUGH — Henry County and Atlanta Paint Disposal are teaming up to give residents the chance to dispose and recycle paint and cans for a fee. The recycling event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T.J. Harper Event Center, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
Henry County Schools names Teacher of the Year
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has named Amanda Malette the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Malette was one of six finalists recognized during the celebration hosted at the McDonough Performing Arts Center. She will go on the represent HCS in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
Legendary Georgia Coach Vince Dooley Passes Away
ATHENS-----Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90. A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles, and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).
Henry County Board of Commission approves resolutions
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions during the board's Oct. 18 meeting.
