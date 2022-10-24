Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO