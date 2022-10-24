Read full article on original website
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
NYC Correction Officers Saved A Prisoner From Suiciding In Manhattan CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
How the Kitty Genovese Murder Changed New York City Forever?Lord GaneshNew York City, NY
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only with this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
This is a cool, lively NJ restaurant for your next celebration
If you’re ever in a party mood in New Jersey, but just don’t feel like going to New York to get the vibe, there is one place where you can have the best of both worlds. The two P’s: Party and Proximity. I am a strong believer...
foodgressing.com
NYC Marathon 2022: Restaurant Specials Around Town
The TCS NYC Marathon 2022 kicks off on Sunday, November 6th, drawing enthusiastic participants across the city for 26.2 miles of terrain throughout the five boroughs. For athletes preparing for this impressive feat with carb heavy bites or those still looking for a recovery feast, here are four restaurants prepared to serve up delicious decadent meals!
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
‘Tacos saved us.’ How N.J. family’s desperation became a thriving new restaurant.
If you happened to be driving through Woodland Park during the pandemic, you might have spotted a family sitting at a table, selling homemade tacos to their neighbors for $5 a pop. That was the Martinez de Dios family, who were slinging street food not as a community service but...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Landmark approvals for first NJ recreational marijuana businesses
TRENTON – New Jersey’s legal-marijuana regulators approved operating license applications for 15 recreational cannabis businesses Thursday, a milestone first in the state’s efforts to expand the new industry. Since sales of marijuana for recreational use by adults began in April, it has been available only through existing...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
