Morristown, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line

Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only with this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
foodgressing.com

NYC Marathon 2022: Restaurant Specials Around Town

The TCS NYC Marathon 2022 kicks off on Sunday, November 6th, drawing enthusiastic participants across the city for 26.2 miles of terrain throughout the five boroughs. For athletes preparing for this impressive feat with carb heavy bites or those still looking for a recovery feast, here are four restaurants prepared to serve up delicious decadent meals!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rock 104.1

Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million

Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ

