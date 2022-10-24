ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Good Nurse: Netflix viewers ‘horrified’ as they discover true story behind Eddie Redmayne drama

Netflix viewers have shared their reactions to the streaming service’s latest true crime release, The Good Nurse.Released on Netflix earlier this week, The Good Nurse tells the true story of Charles Cullen, a nurse and serial killer who murdered dozens – and possibly hundreds – of patients over the course of 16 years. You can read about the true story that inspired the film here.In the Netflix film, Cullen is played by The Danish Girl’s Eddie Redmayne. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, another nurse.On social media, viewers shared their reactions to the film, with many expressing shock at the...
WOOD

12 best Halloween Squishmallows

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These adorable, cuddly stuffed toys are popular from babies and toddlers through teenagers. Made of machine-washable polyester and stuffed the perfect amount to be squished, they are among the softest and cuddliest toys. Not only can they be snuggled and loved, they also make a great pillow. There are plenty of themed Halloween Squishmallows as well as beloved spooky characters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy