Inside The Astros
Four Former Astros Could Win World Series with Phillies
Garrett Stubbs, Kent Emanuel, Mark Appel and Chris Devenski were all rostered by the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Inside The Astros
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
Astros Announce World Series Roster, Make One Change From ALCS
NBC Sports
World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday
Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
Aaron Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phillies, Zack Wheeler Game 2
Phillies fans, meet your starting pitcher for Game 1 of the World Series: Aaron Nola!
World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros
A historic underdog and a top-seeded, perennial contender will face off when the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, which will start Friday and could run through Nov. 5.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule bracket as Phillies take Game 1 vs. Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to come back and take Game 1 against the Houston Astros. The Astros have now lost for the first time in the 2022 postseason, while the Phillies are three wins away from a title. Game 2 is set for Saturday night at Minute Maid Park before the series shifts to Philadelphia.
NBC Sports
Report: Devers, Red Sox 'far apart' in extension talks
The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of work to do if they hope to extend Rafael Devers before the 2023 MLB season. Devers and the team are still "far apart" in contract extension negotiations, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While Boston recently raised its offer to the two-time All-Star third baseman, there is about a $100 million gap between the two sides.
Astros, Phillies open World Series in Houston
It’s the Astros and Phillies set to open the World Series. Game time is a little after 8 p.m. Houston is undefeated so far in this 2022 postseason. The Astros swept the Mariners in a Division Series matchup, followed by a sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Houston is making a fourth World Series appearance in the last six years - winning it all in 2017. Last season, the Astros fell to the Braves in six games.
World Series: Full schedule, broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as the Phillies face the Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. World Series schedule. (All times ET)
NBC Sports
Why Wotus turned down Bochy's offer to join Rangers staff
It will be strange for Giants fans to witness Bruce Bochy donning a Texas Rangers uniform next summer, especially when the manager's new club visits Oracle Park in August. Ron Wotus, the longest-tenured coach in Giants history, had a chance to join Bochy in Texas but opted to return for his 36th year with the organization.
NBC Sports
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons
The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
World Series: Realmuto, Phillies rally for win Game 1 vs. Astros
Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an opposite-field, 346-foot home run to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston.
NBC Sports
Is Bryce Harper the new Mr. October? The original weighs in
HOUSTON -- Bryce Harper is being called the new Mr. October. But he's missing something the original Mr. October has. Harper will begin play in his first World Series on Friday night against the Houston Astros, the team that employs the OG Mr. October as an executive adviser. "I haven't...
