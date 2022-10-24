ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CBS Sports

World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
NBC Sports

World Series schedule changed to avoid NFL competition on Sunday

Major League Baseball has decided competing with the NFL is futile. This year’s World Series will not have any Sunday games, for the first time since the World Series started being televised in its entirety in 1947. The reason is simple: Playing on Sunday means fighting for viewers with the NFL, and that’s a fight MLB can’t win.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
NBC Sports

Report: Devers, Red Sox 'far apart' in extension talks

The Boston Red Sox still have plenty of work to do if they hope to extend Rafael Devers before the 2023 MLB season. Devers and the team are still "far apart" in contract extension negotiations, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While Boston recently raised its offer to the two-time All-Star third baseman, there is about a $100 million gap between the two sides.
WSB Radio

Astros, Phillies open World Series in Houston

It’s the Astros and Phillies set to open the World Series. Game time is a little after 8 p.m. Houston is undefeated so far in this 2022 postseason. The Astros swept the Mariners in a Division Series matchup, followed by a sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Houston is making a fourth World Series appearance in the last six years - winning it all in 2017. Last season, the Astros fell to the Braves in six games.
NBC Sports

Why Wotus turned down Bochy's offer to join Rangers staff

It will be strange for Giants fans to witness Bruce Bochy donning a Texas Rangers uniform next summer, especially when the manager's new club visits Oracle Park in August. Ron Wotus, the longest-tenured coach in Giants history, had a chance to join Bochy in Texas but opted to return for his 36th year with the organization.
NBC Sports

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons

The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
NBC Sports

Is Bryce Harper the new Mr. October? The original weighs in

HOUSTON -- Bryce Harper is being called the new Mr. October. But he's missing something the original Mr. October has. Harper will begin play in his first World Series on Friday night against the Houston Astros, the team that employs the OG Mr. October as an executive adviser. "I haven't...
