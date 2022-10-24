ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt basketball commit Jasmine Timmerson hosts camp at North Allegheny High School

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

Pitt basketball commit Jasmine Timmerson hosts camp at North Allegheny HS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local high school senior hosted her first basketball clinic on Sunday afternoon.

Jasmine Timmerson plays on the North Allegheny women's basketball team and has gotten over 30 Division 1 offers -- and has now committed to Pitt.

She says she's always been grateful for the community's support and says this camp is her way of passing on her love of the game to the next generation of ballers.

The camp was free for girls in 2nd through 8th grade.

