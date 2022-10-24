ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ligonier, PA

'Witches Bike Brigade' in Ligonier raises money for homeless pets

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

'Witches Bike Brigade' raises money for homeless pets 00:45

LIGONIER (KDKA) -- More than 1,000 witches were in Ligonier on Sunday for a fun and festive event better known as the Witches Bike Brigade.

The 6th annual event raises money for homeless pets while bringing women together to have some fun while supporting a good cause.

All of the money raised will benefit the Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue and the Beth Luther Homeless Pet Fund.

