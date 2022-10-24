Read full article on original website
PFAS left dangerous blood compounds in nearly all US study participants
Nearly all participants in a new study looking at exposure to PFAS “forever chemicals” in the US state of North Carolina have multiple dangerous compounds in their blood, and most at levels that researchers say requires medical screening. The North Carolina State University study, which is among the...
WKRC
Study: No amount of alcohol good for those under 40
A recent report has some bad news for young adults who like to drink. At the heart of the report: there's no benefit to drinking for people under 40, regardless of the amount, but there is an increased risk of injury and death due to car crashes, suicides, and homicides.
