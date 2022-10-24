Rolette, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Rolette.
The Bottineau High School volleyball team will have a game with Rolette High School on October 24, 2022, 13:50:00.
Bottineau High School
Rolette High School
October 24, 2022
13:50:00
Sophomore Girls Volleyball
The Bottineau High School volleyball team will have a game with Rolette High School on October 24, 2022, 15:50:00.
Bottineau High School
Rolette High School
October 24, 2022
15:50:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
