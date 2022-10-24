ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfordsburg, PA

Warfordsburg, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Warfordsburg.

The Everett Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Southern Fulton High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.

Everett Area High School
Southern Fulton High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball

The Everett Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Southern Fulton High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Everett Area High School
Southern Fulton High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

