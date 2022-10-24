Warfordsburg, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Warfordsburg.
The Everett Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Southern Fulton High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Everett Area High School
Southern Fulton High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Volleyball
The Everett Area High School volleyball team will have a game with Southern Fulton High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Everett Area High School
Southern Fulton High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
