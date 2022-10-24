Warfordsburg, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a reward was available for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder. The Hagerstown Police Department said it was looking for Taejon Najeire Gill, 20. He’s accused of killing Sharron Akraim Clark, 45, of Hagerstown. Police said that officers were in the […]

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO