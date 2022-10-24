Read full article on original website
Related
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Rowan Atkinson Said Playing Mr. Bean was Stressful and Exhausting
Rowan Atkinson is best known to many as Mr. Bean. But he didn't always enjoy playing the beloved character.
Comments / 0