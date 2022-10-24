ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)

Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget

Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
8 Best Crypto Under $1 to Invest in 2022

IMPT – Gain Exposure to Carbon Credits Now to Obtain the First-Mover Advantage. Calvaria – Allocate Funds to This Up-And-Coming P2E Gaming Ecosystem. Tamadoge – Exciting P2E Game With Crypto Rewards and NFT Ownership. Lucky Block – High-Growth NFT Competition Project With Low Market Cap. Shiba...
LBank Exchange Will List TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TFIN NETWORK (TFIN) on October 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TFIN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 27, 2022. As a...
LBank Labs Invites Czhang to join as Investment Group Member

Internet City, Dubai, Oct. 26, 2022 — Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, welcomes new member Czhang to their investment committee team. With many successful investment cases under its belt, LBank Labs is excited to have new talent onboard and hopes to acquire more talented people into the rapidly growing investment institution.
Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold, According To Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin

Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
What Crypto Crash? 2022 Lists Over 5,000 New Cryptos Despite Market Crunch

Crypto developers seemed to be unaffected by the bearish momentum that has plagued the industry this year. Rational thinking would suggest that the current situation of the cryptocurrency market would deter new participants from joining right now as they might risk feeling the full brunt of the space’s continued decline.
Crypto Investments Volume Plummets To 2-Year Lows: Report

As the so-called Uptober did not prove profitable for cryptocurrency investors, many traders took profit and trimmed their positions when Bitcoin recovered from its previous lows. Low cryptocurrency prices and the long-lasted crypto winter eventually led the crypto investment funds to a record two-year low. The “Digital Asset Fund Flows...
Will Dogeliens Certainly Be As Successful As Solana and Avalanche?

As of 2013, Dogecoin, the first meme coin, was created as a funny coin to give a more appealing look above the usual Bitcoin we know. While Bitcoin tackles real-world challenges, meme coins have been generally tagged as fewer utility coins amongst cryptocurrencies. However, the new generation of meme coins with their dynamic roadmaps want to disprove that notion. Though Dogecoin and other dog-themed coins are struggling to rise above solana, Dogeliens is ready to hit the market and be successful as top Cryptocurrencies.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 24th October 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 24th, 2022 –As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
Hong Kong-based Q9 Wins Approval To Run Crypto Services In Dubai

The Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital secures its provisional license from the VARA regulatory to operate in the UAE. The platform joins the list of other big names like Binance, Crypto.com, OKX, FTX and others, currently operating in the regime following the approval. It comes as part of the company’s move to expand its reach in the gulf countries’ financial hub, UAE.
Plona (PLON) Can Surpass Helium (HNT) and Fantom (FTM) After $500 million valuation

This year the crypto market has experienced many ups and downs like never before. Cryptocurrencies like Helium (HNT) and Fantom (FTM) have gone through sad experiences throughout the year and are now struggling to find their feet. However, Plona (PLON) is going against the odds after blockchain analysts and experts have predicted the coin to receive a $500 million valuation.
Avalanche And Rocketize Token Are Two Crypto Assets That Promise Giant Gains For Their Investors

The crypto market has become one of the biggest in the financial world. The market is saturated with coins whose market caps exceed the billion-dollar mark. The crypto market also has coins that are struggling to make their mark. While some investors only deal with coins that are established, others seek out coins with great potential and invest in them while they are still budding. That way, they enjoy massive gains when the coin breaks the mold and explodes in the market. The joy of every investor is to reap great rewards from their investments.
Uniglo.io, Fantom, And VeChain Could Be The Cryptos That You Need To Revive Your Portfolio

Reviving portfolios is a key concern among cryptocurrency investors. After the major crypto crash that took place in the middle of 2022, many crypto entrepreneurs are still reeling from the aftermath while juggling inflation and other economic pressures. Uniglo.io (GLO), Fantom (FTM), and VeChain (VET) could be just what you need to make recovery possible.

