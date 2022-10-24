Read full article on original website
Avanesyan: European Title Meant A Lot To Me; Crawford Opportunity Came, We Had To Take It
David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.
Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling
Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
Katie Taylor-Karen Carabajal, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results
It’s not a dream fight in Ireland, but Katie Taylor can embrace this weekend as a different kind of homecoming. The two-division champ and reigning undisputed lightweight queen is set for her fourteenth overall defense of at least one lightweight title as she faces Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Both boxers made weight for their scheduled ten-round championship fight, which headlines a Matchroom Boxing-promoted DAZN show from OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Liam Wilson-Archie Sharp Lightweight Fight To Land On Charlo-Tszyu Undercard
The void left behind by Shakur Stevenson at junior lightweight has resulted in at least two significant fights secured to help reshape the title picture. Matt Rose of No Limit Boxing has confirmed a deal in place between Australia’s Liam Wilson and England’s Archie Sharp to meet. The fight will take place on the undercard of the Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu undisputed junior middleweight championship clash on January 28 in Las Vegas, likely at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Giovanni De Carolis Expects More Fireworks in Daniele Scardina Rematch
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, OPI Since 82 will stage the rematch between Giovanni De Carolis and Daniele Scardina, on Friday, the 27th of January, at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. At stake the WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title and the Italian pride. The first fight, which took place on the...
Teraji vs. Kyoguchi Adds to a Violent Tradition
One of the best fights of 2022 is just days away. Next Tuesday, arguably the two best Jr. flyweights in the world will lock horns in Saitama, Japan (ESPN+. 4:30 AM EST). 30-year old two-time WBC titlist Kenshiro Teraji (19-1, 11 KO) and 28-year old Ring Magazine/WBA titlist Hiroto Kyoguchi (16-0, 11 KO) has felt like a natural clash for a few years. A stunning upset of Teraji last September left the potential clash uncertain but correction was swift.
Euro News: Peter Kadiru, Simon Zachenhuber, David Papot, More
A new German boxing team is now on the market called P2M. It's found by Axel Plass, a successful businessman, and cousins Christian and Raiko Morales, who have been in the boxing business for a few years by now. P2M has signed heavyweights Peter Kadiru (14-0), Viktor Jurk (2-0) and...
Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez Ordered For WBO Flyweight Title Vacated By Junto Nakatani
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez now has a clear path to campaign for the WBO flyweight title. The WBO ratings committee unanimously approved a request for San Antonio’s Rodriguez to be ranked number at flyweight and immediately challenge for the title. The motion was presented Thursday morning during the ratings portion of the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at which time it was confirmed that Junto Nakatani has vacated the belt to campaign at junior bantamweight.
Arsen Goulamirian To End Layoff, Set To Return on November 19
On Saturday, November 19, undefeated Parisian, Arsen “Feroz” Goulamirian will return for the first time in nearly three years to defend his WBA Super World Cruiserweight Championship against undefeated #1 contender Aleksei Egorov at La Palsestre in Le Cannet, France and live on live on Canal + (7 pm).
Jaime Munguia-Gonzalo Gaston Coria To Headline Nov. 19 DAZN Show In Guadalajara
Jaime Munguia is set for his middleweight return following a one-fight departure. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist not only returns to the 160-pound division but will also resume his role as one of the sport’s most active fighters. Tijuana’s Munguia will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria atop a November 19 DAZN show from Guadalajara, Mexico.
Photos: Katie Taylor, Karen Elizabeth Carabajal - Face To Face at Final Presser
Katie Taylor will defend her Undisputed Lightweight World title against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday October 29, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The Irish superstar retained her Undisputed Lightweight World title after a Fight of the Year contender with Puerto Rico’s Serrano – the first women’s boxing bout to headline the famous MSG in its 140-year history. (photos by Mark Robinson)
Shields: Me & Katie Taylor Would Be Biggest Fight In Boxing, Not Just In Women's Boxing
Claressa Shields realizes that fights against British 154-pound champions Terri Harper or Natasha Jonas are more realistic, yet she hasn’t entirely given up on the showdown she wants most. “If Katie could ever get any bigger,” Shields told BoxingScene.com, “I think that’s the dream fight, me and Katie at...
Pat McCormack, Mark Dickinson Inks Promotional Pacts With Eddie Hearn
Matchroom Boxing have completed the double signing of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medallist Pat McCormack and decorated former Team GB Podium Squad member Mark Dickinson. McCormack (2-0, 2 KOs) enjoyed a glittering amateur career, culminating in Olympic silver in the Welterweight division. Before that, the 27-year-old from Sunderland won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and a gold medal at the 2019 European Games in Minsk. The former Team GB ace has two knockout wins from two fights since turning professional with Ben Davison earlier this year.
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza Official For December 10 at MSG
Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
Photos: Joseph Diaz, William Zepeda - Face To Face at Final Presser
Days aways from their anticipated 12-round crossroads fight, former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón'' Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) hosted a press conference in San Diego to promote their clash. (photos by Tom Hogan)
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz: Weigh-In Results From New York City
Normally stoic in his approach, Vasiliy Lomachenko flashed a bright smile after tipping the scales at 134.6. In what will be his first appearance in the ring since December of 21, the Ukrainian was met by exuberant and joyful cheers. However, just a few moments earlier, Jamaine Ortiz, his upcoming foe and former sparring partner, stood stone-faced as boo’s rained upon him.
