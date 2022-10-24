ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Waterline work scheduled near Harvard and Pine

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUrLP_0ikBXemd00

TULSA, Okla. — Waterline work near N. Harvard Avenue and E. Pine Street has been scheduled for Monday, October, 24, 2022, according to a City of Tulsa press release.

The release said work will be done at 3301 E. Marshall Street and will start at 8 a.m. on Monday. The project will be finished on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

During this time, the northbound inside lane on N. Harvard Avenue will be closed at E. Marshall Street.

The release also said waterline work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday on N. Harvard Avenue at the BNSF railroad crossing south of E. Pine Street.

Businesses and residents who are expected to be affected will be notified by door hangers in the following locations:

  • E. Archer Street from Delaware Avenue to Harvard Avenue
  • N. Harvard Avenue from E. Archer Street to Pine Street
  • E. Latimer Street from Harvard Avenue to 3514 E. Latimer Street
  • E. Latimer Place from Harvard Avenue to 3349 E. Latimer Place
  • E. Marshall Street from Harvard Avenue to 3342 E. Marshall Street
  • E. King Street from Harvard Avenue to 3347 E. King Street

The anticipated water outage will be from Tuesday to Wednesday.

During this time, the City of Tulsa will provide water at the following locations from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

  • 1231 N. Harvard Ave., near Harvard and Newton
  • 714 N. Harvard Ave., near Harvard and Independence

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — (AP) — The deaths of eight people — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, with both adults considered suspects, authorities said Friday. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation unveils renderings of new Head Starts buildings

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner this week unveiled architectural renderings for the Cherokee Nation’s planned Head Start facilities as part of Head Start Awareness Month in October. Construction of the two new Cherokee Nation Head Start facilities is a part...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police, crime scene tape at pond in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at a pond in east Tulsa near an apartment complex. Crime scene tape has been put up at the pond next to the Shoreline Apartments near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midtown Tulsa burger restaurant closes

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa burger restaurant is closed after more than 50 years of service. JJ’s Gourmet Burgers, near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue, is closed permanently, after the restaurant’s owner had been trying to sell it for while. The restaurant was known...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Zoo mourns the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger

TULSA, Okla. — Staff members at the Tulsa Zoo are mourning the loss of Gahara the Malayan tiger. Gahara was humanely euthanized earlier this week. He was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, but a physical exam found that cancer had spread across his body. “Gahara...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Multiple people killed in Broken Arrow fire, BAPD investigating

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating a house fire where they say multiple people were killed. BAPD said this is a homicide investigation. The first priority was for Broken Arrow Fire to get the flames out at the home near Houston and Elm.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
CLAREMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy