Family Health Center of Worcester admits ‘unforced errors’ contributed to layoffs, closures
A series of unforced errors contributed to the layoffs and site closures at Family Health Center of Worcester, according to Dr. Philip Bolduc. Bolduc identified himself as someone who works at the center during a Worcester City Council Public Health & Human Services subcommittee meeting Thursday.
Southwick Girl Scout earns Gold Award for bridging barriers
When Brienne N. Senez heard there can be a communications barrier between the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and the hearing community, she decided she wanted to do something to help break down that barrier and assist members of both communities to communicate with members of the other. So she focused...
As Palmer Superintendent Patricia Gardner leaves, parents say they felt silenced
As the clock winds down on the end of Superintendent Patricia Gardner’s tenure in the Palmer Public School District on Oct. 31, parents have reached out to MassLive to speak about their experiences of feeling retaliated against by Gardner and silenced and ignored by other school officials in recent years.
28 Western Massachusetts recruits graduate from Springfield fire academy
SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight of the state’s newest firefighters celebrated on Friday their completion of a 10-week training program at the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield campus. Before a gathering of family, friends and departmental colleagues, members of Academy Class 29 cheered when State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey...
Westfield school-business alliance still thriving as it marks 6th anniversary
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Education to Business Alliance (WE2BA) marked its sixth anniversary during a morning meeting at the Westfield Gas & Electric Operations Center on Thursday. Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski said the organization, which provides opportunities for the business community and the schools to collaborate, survived COVID-19 and remote...
Springfield NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet makes an in-person return
SPRINGFIELD — For the first time since 2019, the Springfield Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted its annual Freedom Fund Banquet in person. The banquet, which is in its 104th year, is a fundraiser and a membership drive for the 500-member nonprofit, which...
Residents invited to Nov. 2 session to shape vision for Westfield Master Plan
WESTFIELD — The Master Plan Committee, chaired by Jay Ducharme, will hold its first public workshop 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the cafeteria at Westfield Middle School (formerly South Middle School), 30 W. Silver St. Coffee and refreshments will be served. Members of the committee include Rick Barry,...
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
Missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock’s kayak found in NY lake, police say
A missing Springfield man’s kayak was found floating in the middle of a New York lake at the time of his disappearance on Saturday, according to New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, a 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, New York, on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to police. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. that day.
Image of kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock released
New York State Police released an image of the kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock on Thursday. Mayock has been missing since Oct. 22, when New York State Police responded to a report that the kayak and other belongings had been left unattended at Canadarago Lake with no sign of the man. He was last seen assembling the kayak at the lake’s boat launch at 12:30 p.m. that day.
Chicopee Spooktacular attracts more than 2,000 to trick-or-treating event
CHICOPEE – Szot Park was turned into a haunted forest Thursday night with 10-foot skeletons, a giant witches’ cauldron and zombies spread out along the pathway. Even the police Emergency Response Team vehicle was covered with cobwebs, spiders and other scary things. But that didn’t frighten away thousands...
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
Worcester Mayor Joe Petty moves to appoint Eric Batista city manager without a search process
Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty moved to appoint Eric Batista city manager without a search process during a city council meeting Tuesday and, though the item to appoint Batista was held, it appears he has the necessary votes for the job. Petty motioned to file items at Tuesday night’s meeting that...
GoFundMe created for Amber Carpenter, 39, allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
A GoFundMe is raising money for the funeral and memorial service of Amber Carpenter, 39, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in West Springfield on Monday. “We want to give her the proper remembrance and memorial she deserves,” wrote Crystal Whalen, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “Amber has won over so many hearts in the last 39 years.” As of Thursday morning, the page has raised a little over $1,000 since it was created on Wednesday.
Shannon Eldredge remembered at Ware’s seventh annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
WARE — While residents gathered to raise awareness about domestic violence at the seventh annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Oct. 22, participants also recognized a community leader who recently died following illness at age 47. Residents and state officials remembered Shannon Eldredge, the domestic violence supervisor at the...
Southwick Master Plan survey reveals mixed interest in expansion of sewers
SOUTHWICK — The results of the Master Plan survey filled out by more than 900 Southwick residents showed mixed feelings about the possible expansion of the town’s sewer system, depending on the neighborhood. The Sewer Implementation Committee met Monday evening to go over data relating to Southwick’s sewer...
Valvoline proposes service garage at vacant Hess station on Route 20 in Westfield
WESTFIELD — Valvoline Instant Oil Change is currently before the city’s Conservation Commission and Planning Board as they seek to build on the site of the former Hess gasoline station at 310 E. Main St. (Route 20), Westfield. Ryan Nelson of R. Levesque Associates told the Conservation Commission...
Westfield now soliciting proposals from landowners for new Police HQ location
WESTFIELD ― The city of Westfield this week opened a request for proposals from property owners in the city for parcels of land that would be suitable for a new police headquarters. As the current Westfield Police Headquarters on Washington Street reaches the end of its lifespan, and with...
No bail for Michael Lyncosky, accused of firing gun near W. Springfield schools
A Hampden County District Court Judge deemed a man who stands accused of firing a gun in a West Springfield residential neighborhood dangerous during a dangerousness hearing on Friday, according to the Hampden County courthouse. Michael Lyncosky, 34, of West Springfield, was arrested on Sept. 22 and stands accused of...
Murder trial of former Westfield detective Brian Fanion delayed until Jan.
SPRINGFIELD — The start of the jury trial of former Westfield Police Detective Brian Fanion has again been delayed, and is now slated to begin more than three years after the former detective, accused of killing his wife, was first arrested and indicted. The homicide trial is now scheduled...
