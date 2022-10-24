ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life

SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock’s kayak found in NY lake, police say

A missing Springfield man’s kayak was found floating in the middle of a New York lake at the time of his disappearance on Saturday, according to New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, a 47-year-old Springfield man, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, New York, on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to police. He was last seen assembling the kayak around 12:30 p.m. that day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Image of kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock released

New York State Police released an image of the kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock on Thursday. Mayock has been missing since Oct. 22, when New York State Police responded to a report that the kayak and other belongings had been left unattended at Canadarago Lake with no sign of the man. He was last seen assembling the kayak at the lake’s boat launch at 12:30 p.m. that day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe created for Amber Carpenter, 39, allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

A GoFundMe is raising money for the funeral and memorial service of Amber Carpenter, 39, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in West Springfield on Monday. “We want to give her the proper remembrance and memorial she deserves,” wrote Crystal Whalen, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “Amber has won over so many hearts in the last 39 years.” As of Thursday morning, the page has raised a little over $1,000 since it was created on Wednesday.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
