A GoFundMe is raising money for the funeral and memorial service of Amber Carpenter, 39, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in West Springfield on Monday. “We want to give her the proper remembrance and memorial she deserves,” wrote Crystal Whalen, the organizer of the GoFundMe. “Amber has won over so many hearts in the last 39 years.” As of Thursday morning, the page has raised a little over $1,000 since it was created on Wednesday.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO