Queens judge releases man accused of assaulting 3 cops during arrest

A Queens judge let a man accused of assaulting three officers during a domestic violence call walk free Sunday.

Haralabos Panagiotopoulos, 33, was released by Judge Ariel Chesler after he was arraigned on charges of assaulting an officer, harassment, assault with intent to cause injury, criminal obstruction of breathing and resisting arrest at Queens Criminal Court.

Panagiotopoulos allegedly smashed up three NYPD cops who responded to an Astoria apartment at 4:20 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence assault, police sources said.

He sent all three police officers to an area hospital. One broke their finger, another was punched in the face and a third suffered minor injuries, according to the sources.

The crook, who lives in Astoria, has prior arrests for assaulting a cop, violating an order of protection, sex abuse and a whopping 19 domestic incident reports, the sources said.

The assistant district attorney asked for $25,000 cash bail, but Chesler released Panagiotopoulos without bail.

“How can a judge let someone who injures cops while they are doing their job walk out of jail?” a Queens cop told The Post. “Plus he has a history of assaulting cops.”