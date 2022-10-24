Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 6
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Friday 12 to 6 p.m., Saturday 12 to 6 p.m. Chicago Strings is hosting a Halloween-themed open house this weekend with refreshments and live music...
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: The Ombudsperson, A&O Productions’ Blowout, Women’s Soccer
#1. Which of the following student organizations held a Night Market at Norris Sunday?. #2. Who headlined A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert Saturday?. #3. Which of the following Big Ten teams did Northwestern women’s soccer beat Sunday?. #4. Which Evanston Senior Center hosts a meal program for residents...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to host panels, guest speakers to commemorate 50th anniversary of Title IX
Some of the most respected women in fields like sports journalism and professional athletics will serve as panelists and guest speakers during cross-departmental events this weekend to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Title IX refers to a series of historic legislation passed in 1972 that prohibited discrimination based...
Daily Northwestern
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern travels west to face defensive powerhouse Iowa
With its losing streak now at six games, Northwestern is heading west this weekend for a pivotal matchup against Iowa. The two teams will enter Saturday afternoon’s contest tied at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. The Wildcats (1-6, 1-3 in Big Ten) appeared poised to snap their...
Daily Northwestern
New Citizens’ Greener Evanston leadership fights for intersectionality, community engagement
When Rachel Rosner finished her term as president of Citizens’ Greener Evanston this summer, CGE did not select a replacement. Instead, co-vice presidents Lauren Marquez-Viso and Chuck Wasserburg split presidential duties between them. CGE, a nonprofit formed in 2008, works with the city, local businesses and community members to...
Daily Northwestern
How to cast a ballot in Evanston’s Nov. 8 midterm elections
Evanston residents and Northwestern students alike can head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the 2022 midterm elections for state and federal candidates, as well as key local referendums. At the state level, voters will weigh in on the governor race. Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) is seeking...
Daily Northwestern
Mother-daughter athletic duo reflect on Northwestern and impact of Title IX
Athletics defined Tamara Bohlig’s Northwestern experience. A varsity field hockey player for four years and varsity lacrosse player for three, Tamara Bohlig (Weinberg ‘91, Kellogg ‘97) spent much of her time in Evanston at practice and games. Competing for the Wildcats from 1987-1991, Bohlig never could have...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern women alumni who have taken business and coaching by storm
The growth in participation and investment in women’s sports since the 1972 passage of Title IX has propelled many women to take on leadership roles in the professional world. In spite of institutional barriers in the world of sports recruiting and promoting, many Northwestern women alums have gone on...
Daily Northwestern
Football: The return of No. 11: A.J. Hampton Jr. is ready to ball after missing five games due to injury
Senior defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. had the Big Ten in the palm of his hand last November. Entering Northwestern’s (1-6, 1-3 Big Ten) Friendly Confines contest against the Purdue Boilermakers, the starter co-led the Big Ten in pass breakups with 11 — a top-10 mark in the country. By the end of the season, Hampton Jr. saw the fruits of his labor, finishing second in the Big Ten in passes defended and an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Daily Northwestern
‘Compete and win’: Former Northwestern women’s sports figures discuss the early years of Title IX
When former softball coach Sharon Drysdale arrived at Northwestern in 1979, the team had no field. The Wildcats played at a park on Lincoln Street that featured just benches — no dugouts or fences. Eventually, NU found a home field, but it was still missing fences. While the resources...
Daily Northwestern
Nineteen of the biggest moments in Northwestern women’s athletics history
Achievements like Big Ten titles, All-American honors and Big Ten Player of the Week nods may seem commonplace for Northwestern athletes. But the ability to compete and succeed at the highest levels has been a long time coming for Wildcat women. NU women have made strides in the athletic world...
Daily Northwestern
Breaking down Northwestern’s athletics spending on men’s and women’s teams
Title IX requires that any educational institution receiveing federal funding cannot discriminate in activities or programs, including athletics, on the basis of sex. However, the legislation does not require equal funding for women’s and men’s college athletics. It only requires equal spending toward athletic scholarships, where schools must fund scholarships in proportion to the participation of men and women in the athletics programs. Beyond that, “treatment” and “benefits” for male and female athletes must be “equitable,” with no specific amount of spending required.
Daily Northwestern
District 65 staff hosts information session on new 5th Ward school plans
Staff members from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 updated residents and parents on the progress of a new 5th Ward school Tuesday night, which is set to open as early as the 2025-26 school year. Hosted both in-person and virtually at Haven Middle School, the event offered an online space for...
