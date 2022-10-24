Title IX requires that any educational institution receiveing federal funding cannot discriminate in activities or programs, including athletics, on the basis of sex. However, the legislation does not require equal funding for women’s and men’s college athletics. It only requires equal spending toward athletic scholarships, where schools must fund scholarships in proportion to the participation of men and women in the athletics programs. Beyond that, “treatment” and “benefits” for male and female athletes must be “equitable,” with no specific amount of spending required.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO