Chicago, IL

Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 6

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Friday 12 to 6 p.m., Saturday 12 to 6 p.m. Chicago Strings is hosting a Halloween-themed open house this weekend with refreshments and live music...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

News Quiz: The Ombudsperson, A&O Productions’ Blowout, Women’s Soccer

#1. Which of the following student organizations held a Night Market at Norris Sunday?. #2. Who headlined A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert Saturday?. #3. Which of the following Big Ten teams did Northwestern women’s soccer beat Sunday?. #4. Which Evanston Senior Center hosts a meal program for residents...
Daily Northwestern

How to cast a ballot in Evanston’s Nov. 8 midterm elections

Evanston residents and Northwestern students alike can head to the polls on Nov. 8 to vote in the 2022 midterm elections for state and federal candidates, as well as key local referendums. At the state level, voters will weigh in on the governor race. Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) is seeking...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mother-daughter athletic duo reflect on Northwestern and impact of Title IX

Athletics defined Tamara Bohlig’s Northwestern experience. A varsity field hockey player for four years and varsity lacrosse player for three, Tamara Bohlig (Weinberg ‘91, Kellogg ‘97) spent much of her time in Evanston at practice and games. Competing for the Wildcats from 1987-1991, Bohlig never could have...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern women alumni who have taken business and coaching by storm

The growth in participation and investment in women’s sports since the 1972 passage of Title IX has propelled many women to take on leadership roles in the professional world. In spite of institutional barriers in the world of sports recruiting and promoting, many Northwestern women alums have gone on...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: The return of No. 11: A.J. Hampton Jr. is ready to ball after missing five games due to injury

Senior defensive back A.J. Hampton Jr. had the Big Ten in the palm of his hand last November. Entering Northwestern’s (1-6, 1-3 Big Ten) Friendly Confines contest against the Purdue Boilermakers, the starter co-led the Big Ten in pass breakups with 11 — a top-10 mark in the country. By the end of the season, Hampton Jr. saw the fruits of his labor, finishing second in the Big Ten in passes defended and an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Breaking down Northwestern’s athletics spending on men’s and women’s teams

Title IX requires that any educational institution receiveing federal funding cannot discriminate in activities or programs, including athletics, on the basis of sex. However, the legislation does not require equal funding for women’s and men’s college athletics. It only requires equal spending toward athletic scholarships, where schools must fund scholarships in proportion to the participation of men and women in the athletics programs. Beyond that, “treatment” and “benefits” for male and female athletes must be “equitable,” with no specific amount of spending required.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

District 65 staff hosts information session on new 5th Ward school plans

Staff members from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 updated residents and parents on the progress of a new 5th Ward school Tuesday night, which is set to open as early as the 2025-26 school year. Hosted both in-person and virtually at Haven Middle School, the event offered an online space for...
EVANSTON, IL

