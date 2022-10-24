ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 6

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Friday 12 to 6 p.m., Saturday 12 to 6 p.m. Chicago Strings is hosting a Halloween-themed open house this weekend with refreshments and live music...
Daily Northwestern

Long-term care facilities promote principles of Residents’ Rights Month

As Residents’ Rights Month comes to a close this October, leaders of long-term care facilities and community centers in Evanston said they will continue to emphasize residents’ right to respect, dignity, autonomy and quality care. Victoria Gruber, manager of the Adult Day Services program at CJE SeniorLife —...
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing

VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
Daily Northwestern

District 65 staff hosts information session on new 5th Ward school plans

Staff members from Evanston/Skokie School District 65 updated residents and parents on the progress of a new 5th Ward school Tuesday night, which is set to open as early as the 2025-26 school year. Hosted both in-person and virtually at Haven Middle School, the event offered an online space for...
WGN News

Man wanted in Grayslake crime spree in custody

ELGIN, Ill. — Police in Elgin have arrested a man wanted for a crime spree in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was taken into custody in Elgin Wednesday night after he attempted to flee in a vehicle, crashed and then took off on foot. Police set up a perimeter and […]
CBS Chicago

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race for Chicago mayor is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the fray.On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, was endorsed by the CTU before he officially joined the race, and has the backing of several progressive political organizations."As a teacher, I experienced the painful impact of disinvestment on my students and their families, and this personal experience – seeing children endure inequity – is what fuels my commitment to building a stronger, safer and...
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
CBS Chicago

Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing

CHICAGO - Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 46 — and the Powerball was 24.
Daily Northwestern

News Quiz: The Ombudsperson, A&O Productions’ Blowout, Women’s Soccer

#1. Which of the following student organizations held a Night Market at Norris Sunday?. #2. Who headlined A&O Productions’ annual Blowout concert Saturday?. #3. Which of the following Big Ten teams did Northwestern women’s soccer beat Sunday?. #4. Which Evanston Senior Center hosts a meal program for residents...
Daily Northwestern

Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 1

Cats Corner debuts with its first ever Gameday podcast featuring the Gameday staff. The group talks about Northwestern football’s offensive and defensive struggles against Maryland last weekend, and the upcoming matchup against Iowa. Twitter: @charvarnes11. Twitter: @CervantesPAlex. — A college football sickos’ matchup for the ages: Northwestern vs. Iowa...
