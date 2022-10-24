Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice school administration wary of mandate effect on graduation, comparison with other districts
BEATRICE – A new state law as the result of legislation this past session will require Nebraska school students to complete study in computer science and technology in order to graduate. Beatrice Public School Administrators expressed concern Tuesday night that such mandates can squeeze out career options for students,...
News Channel Nebraska
Public to soon get video depiction of new Beatrice PreK-to-Fifth Grade facility
BEATRICE – The public will soon get the chance to see a fly-through and fly-around video depicting the new Beatrice Public Schools Prekindergarten to Fifth Grade School that will be built in east Beatrice. School Board members got a first look at an abbreviated two-minute video version put together...
