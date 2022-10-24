For the fifth time this season, No. 3 Tennessee will face a ranked opponent in No. 19 Kentucky. The Volunteers (7-0) are in an enviable position at this point of the season, albeit at a potentially precarious point of their schedule. They will enjoy the night game at home vs. the Wildcats but must turn around the following week to take on No. 1 Georgia in Samford Stadium in Athens.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO