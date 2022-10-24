Read full article on original website
Crumbleys' novel case to test theory: Are all school shootings preventable?
James and Jennifer Crumbleys' novel criminal case is on track to test a theory that has never been proven: that all school shootings are preventable. That's what two mass shooting experts testified at a hearing Friday as prosecutors laid groundwork for their trial strategy that the parents of the Oxford school shooter could have prevented the massacre, but didn't. The experts' theory is that Ethan Crumbley was on a pathway to violence and that somewhere along that...
Car seat carrying sleeping child shot at during Washington, DC road rage incident: 'People are crazy'
A family in the Washington D.C. area is recovering after their car was shot into multiple times while driving on Interstate 295, striking their son's car seat while he was asleep in it.
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban may soon come into effect. It is among the strictest in the nation, prohibiting all abortion unless required to “preserve the life” of a pregnant...
