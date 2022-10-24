ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

thecentersquare.com

19 Republican governors oppose proposed Project Labor Agreement rule

Nineteen Republican governors wrote a letter to President Joe Biden (D) on October 17, 2022, opposing a proposed federal rule to mandate the use of Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) for federal construction projects. The letter was signed by governors from Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming.
GEORGIA STATE
Jennifer Geer

Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating Bailey

FiveThirtyEight ran their model 40,000 times, and Pritzker won every 99 out of 100. Image by StormBo, CC BY-SA 4.0 cropped, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago many things, among them, "a hellhole" and "an unruly child." Despite that, he has recently been living in the former John Hancock Center as he said, to "immerse" himself "in the culture."
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live

Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
CNET

These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot

President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Fear of reporters is fear of the truth

In the weeks after he assumed office, former President Donald Trump put reporters in the crosshairs when he labeled them “the enemy of the American people.” He was following the authoritarian playbook, long consulted by the likes of Stalin and Hitler, but it was shocking to see such strongman rhetoric coming from an American leader, […] The post Fear of reporters is fear of the truth appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion

I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban may soon come into effect. It is among the strictest in the nation, prohibiting all abortion unless required to “preserve the life” of a pregnant...
MICHIGAN STATE

