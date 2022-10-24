ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

NBC Connecticut

Hartford Community On Edge After Deadly Shooting

A community in Hartford is shaken up after a man was shot and killed while driving on Hillside Avenue Thursday. One neighbor who was home at the time, describes what she heard. “It was like a machine gun, and I heard glass broken and everything else,” Maria Morales said.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Hospitalized After Shooting in Waterbury

Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury Friday afternoon and they said two men were shot and went to local hospitals. Officers responded to Knollwood Circle at 12:19 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area. Police said local hospitals then contacted...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested in Connection to Hamden Deadly Hit-and-Run

A Hamden man turned himself in to police on Thursday after fleeing a deadly car crash in May. Police said the man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant regarding a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on May 18. Responding officers found a woman lying in the road on Paradise...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Death of Man Who Crashed in Southington Was a Homicide: Police

A 28-year-old Waterbury man who was killed in a crash on Queen Street in Southington Thursday morning died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to police. Police said they have arrested a Meriden man who they believe might be connected, and part of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Accused of Trying to Run Over Federal Officers

A Torrington man is facing charges for allegedly driving into five federal officers in Bridgeport last year. The state attorney's office said they've arrested 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters Thursday in connection to the June 15, 2021 incident. According to court documents, members of the FBI and Bridgeport Police Department were...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man on Scooter Killed in Crash in Waterbury

A 31-year-old man has died after the scooter he was on and a van collided in Waterbury Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area of 1015 Meriden Road at 6:22 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter. The 31-year-old man who was driving the scooter was...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Derby Officer Was Justified for Firing at Car in Ansonia: Officials

Following a lengthy investigation, the Office of Inspector General has determined that the Derby officer who shot a person firing at a passing car in Ansonia was justified in his actions. The incident happened in April 2021 near the Derby line. The officer shot the man in the leg, according...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate After Finding Grenade in Watertown

Police are conducting an investigation after finding an inert grenade in Watertown Wednesday night. Multiple roads in Watertown were blocked off, but have since reopened. An utility crew and police officer in the Main Street area found the grenade. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to...
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash

Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
SHEFFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Montville Police Officer Involved in Minor Crash: Police

A Montville police officer was involved in a minor crash early Thursday morning, according to state police. They said the preliminary reports show that an officer was involved in a minor crash at Black Ash and Old Colchester roads around 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported and police are investigating.
MONTVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Woman Finds Out Her Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister Through 23andMe

Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Manchester High School Students Dismissed After E-mail Threat

Manchester High School dismissed students early Thursday after the school received two threatening email and all after-school activities and athletics were canceled. The school was initially placed on lockdown and the principal said seniors who are off campus should remain home. Dismissal at Manchester High School began at 11:45 a.m.,...
MANCHESTER, CT

