NBC Connecticut
Southington Benefit Concert Held Honoring Fallen Bristol Police Officers
For country singer and Connecticut native Jordan Oaks, law enforcement has represented an important part of his life. Oaks had officers in his family and was a cadet when he was younger. His song “He Bleeds Blue” paying tribute to the sacrifices of police officers across the country.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Community On Edge After Deadly Shooting
A community in Hartford is shaken up after a man was shot and killed while driving on Hillside Avenue Thursday. One neighbor who was home at the time, describes what she heard. “It was like a machine gun, and I heard glass broken and everything else,” Maria Morales said.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Put Out Call for Quality, Certified Police Officers to Apply
The mayor of Bristol and the police chief held a news conference Thursday morning to give thanks to people who have supported them as the city continues to mourn the two officers who were killed in the line of duty two weeks ago and they put out a call for certified police officers to join the department.
NBC Connecticut
Two Hospitalized After Shooting in Waterbury
Police are investigating a shooting in Waterbury Friday afternoon and they said two men were shot and went to local hospitals. Officers responded to Knollwood Circle at 12:19 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area. Police said local hospitals then contacted...
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Hamden Deadly Hit-and-Run
A Hamden man turned himself in to police on Thursday after fleeing a deadly car crash in May. Police said the man turned himself in on an outstanding warrant regarding a deadly pedestrian crash that happened on May 18. Responding officers found a woman lying in the road on Paradise...
NBC Connecticut
Death of Man Who Crashed in Southington Was a Homicide: Police
A 28-year-old Waterbury man who was killed in a crash on Queen Street in Southington Thursday morning died of a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to police. Police said they have arrested a Meriden man who they believe might be connected, and part of...
NBC Connecticut
Enfield Man Charged With Bias Crime For Threatening Teen Fundraising For Football Team: Police
Enfield police have filed charges against a man who is accused of yelling racial slurs at an Enfield High School football player and threatening to shoot him as he was out selling discount cards for the team’s annual fundraiser in August. Christopher Oliver, 22, of Enfield, has been charged...
NBC Connecticut
Torrington Man Accused of Trying to Run Over Federal Officers
A Torrington man is facing charges for allegedly driving into five federal officers in Bridgeport last year. The state attorney's office said they've arrested 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters Thursday in connection to the June 15, 2021 incident. According to court documents, members of the FBI and Bridgeport Police Department were...
NBC Connecticut
Man on Scooter Killed in Crash in Waterbury
A 31-year-old man has died after the scooter he was on and a van collided in Waterbury Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area of 1015 Meriden Road at 6:22 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter. The 31-year-old man who was driving the scooter was...
NBC Connecticut
Derby Officer Was Justified for Firing at Car in Ansonia: Officials
Following a lengthy investigation, the Office of Inspector General has determined that the Derby officer who shot a person firing at a passing car in Ansonia was justified in his actions. The incident happened in April 2021 near the Derby line. The officer shot the man in the leg, according...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured, Including Firefighter, After Blaze at East Hartford Multi-Family Home
Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a multi-family home in East Hartford Friday morning. Firefighters were called to Main Street for a working fire a little after 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews found a person outside the...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate After Finding Grenade in Watertown
Police are conducting an investigation after finding an inert grenade in Watertown Wednesday night. Multiple roads in Watertown were blocked off, but have since reopened. An utility crew and police officer in the Main Street area found the grenade. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to...
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, Another Injured After Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
A man is dead and a woman is injured after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury, police said. Police said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
2 University of New Haven Students Killed, Multiple Injured in Mass. Crash
Two University of New Haven students were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Sheffield, Mass. on Tuesday. Five others were injured, four also being UNH students. A third person was killed in the crash that happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Berkshire County District Attorney's...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Being Shot While Driving, Crashing Car Into Fence in Hartford
A man is dead after being shot while behind the wheel and crashing into a fence in Hartford Thursday night. The crash happened in the area of 539 Hillside Ave. at about 5:30 p.m. Police said they believe there was an attempted hit-and-run in the Flatbush Avenue area. A man's...
NBC Connecticut
Montville Police Officer Involved in Minor Crash: Police
A Montville police officer was involved in a minor crash early Thursday morning, according to state police. They said the preliminary reports show that an officer was involved in a minor crash at Black Ash and Old Colchester roads around 2:18 a.m. No injuries were reported and police are investigating.
NBC Connecticut
Man Re-Sentenced to Prison After High Court Overturns Conviction in Norwich Murder Case
The New London State's Attorney said that a Haitian immigrant who was convicted of killing a Connecticut woman in 2015 has been re-sentenced to 60 years in prison. In 2019, the Connecticut Supreme Court previously ruled that 48-year-old Jean Jacques, who was convicted of killing 25-year-old Casey Chadwick in 2015, should get a new trial.
NBC Connecticut
Danbury City Employee Injured After Being Dragged by Car at Construction Site
A Danbury city official was hurt after being dragged by a car at a construction site Wednesday. Police said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. Officers were called to King Street after getting a report that a person had been hit by a car. Investigators said a City of...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Woman Finds Out Her Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister Through 23andMe
Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NBC Connecticut
Manchester High School Students Dismissed After E-mail Threat
Manchester High School dismissed students early Thursday after the school received two threatening email and all after-school activities and athletics were canceled. The school was initially placed on lockdown and the principal said seniors who are off campus should remain home. Dismissal at Manchester High School began at 11:45 a.m.,...
