Stanford Daily
Imposter student caught, removed from Crothers Hall
A man impersonating a Stanford student was discovered living in the basement of Crothers Hall and removed from campus, according to messages sent Thursday night in the dorm’s Slack. The messages, which were sent by Crothers Hall resident assistant (RA) Peyton Robertson ’24, said the man posed as a...
Stanford Daily
What happened with Eurotrash?
The clock struck 10:30 p.m. and a gaggle of disaffected frosh staggered out of Kappa Sigma, lanyards around their necks. The rescheduled Eurotrash was over. Eurotrash, an annual party hosted by Kappa Sig that typically occurs after the first week of classes, was postponed, allegedly due to issues obtaining a fire marshal to clear University requirements. After several hours of speculation on the anonymous social media app Fizz, the official cancellation was announced early afternoon on Sept. 30.
Stanford Daily
Observer: A happy ending
Benjamin Midler’s column “Observer” seeks the long view. It sometimes comes up short. I thought that, when the time came to actually write this column, I’d know what to say. That, through the mist of my final year as an undergraduate, I would find the clarity to describe this feeling. No such luck.
Stanford Daily
GSC voices support for affordability survey and anti-sexual violence resolution
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) discussed an upcoming survey on student expenses and discussed drafting an anti-sexual violence resolution with the Undergraduate Senate (UGS) during its Tuesday meeting. Director of Assessment and Program Evaluation of Stanford Institutional Research & Decision Support (IR&DS) Brian Cook shared expectations for the upcoming survey,...
Stanford Daily
Do they have the tools? Women’s volleyball midseason roundtable
After winning three national titles in four years from 2016-2019, Stanford women’s volleyball is looking to get back to the top of the sport. And though the pandemic severely impacted the outcome of their last two seasons, the 2022 squad looks much more like the program Cardinal fans were once accustomed to.
Stanford Daily
Looking for new lunch options? Stanford Farmer’s Market could be your answer
Students can be seen milling around the stalls of the Stanford farmer’s market in White Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The market hosts local shop owners and farmers, who sell products ranging from fresh produce to hand-baked pastries. Previously held only on Tuesdays, the market is also being held on Fridays this year.
Stanford Daily
View from the booth: Cardinal brace for the Bruins
At one point during Stanford football’s (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) win last Saturday against Arizona State (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12), we remarked on the KZSU broadcast that two field goals are worth less than a touchdown. The most truistic of football cliches, right? Well, we all learned that such logic does not necessarily generalize: five field goals beats two touchdowns.
Stanford Daily
From Pac-12 awards to national recognition, Stanford athletes make history this week
Junior kicker Joshua Karty is writing history in Stanford football. The first time he was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week in early October, he was the first Stanford football player to do so since November 2020. Two weeks ago, he was recognized again, becoming the first athlete to win the award multiple times in a season since 2009. Now, the junior has made Stanford history once again as the first Cardinal player to be selected three times in a single season.
Stanford Daily
Football roundtable: Stanford’s smelling roses
The Stanford football team (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) is currently riding a two-game win streak, but a number of issues still plague the Cardinal. Having failed to score a touchdown against Arizona State and with only one scholarship running back healthy, the offense will certainly have to go back to the drawing board this week. A matchup against No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) in the Rose Bowl looms large in the very near future.
