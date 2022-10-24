Read full article on original website
Sneak Preview '23: 10 Thrillers Moviegoers Are Looking Forward To Seeing In 2023
Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.
How Hiro Murai Creates Cinematic Masterpieces for TV
Television director Hiro Murai has a knack for creating shows that feel cinematic. Whether directing a comedy or drama, his love of high-contrast visuals, gallows humor, and evocative camera movement elevate any script to a whole new level. Hallmarks of Murai's style include aerial shots, smooth camera movement, and auditory crescendos that amp up a sequence's tension. He's a master when it comes to encasing a shot in darkness, drawing the viewer's eye to a particular focal point. To further understand how Murai achieves his enviable style, this article will examine 3 unique season premieres directed by Murai and describe how he made each of them exemplary.
‘Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Episodes Ranked, From Messy to Mind-Blowing
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of CuriositiesGuillermo del Toro did something truly special with Cabinet of Curiosities, a new horror anthology available right now on Netflix. The show's first season invites eight different filmmakers to direct a brilliant collection of spooky stories. Each director has their own vision for a horror story, resulting in a season where every episode feels fresh to the viewer. However, that’s also what leads to some unevenness because if there’s something true to any anthology is that some episodes will shine most than others. So, now that all the episodes are finally available on the streaming platform, it’s time for us to rank the first season of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
Fright Fest: The Scariest Series on Hulu
Let fright night commence. Halloween is upon us, and it is time to honor all the ghouls and witches that come out to haunt the spooky night with some horror. Every year in October, Hulu transforms into Huluween and embraces the thrills and chills the month commands. New and old, popular and forgotten, the streamer is host to 25 fantastic horror television series that can be consumed all at once on Halloween night or spaced out to last the remaining days of October. If you’ve got a sweet tooth for monsters, here’s a guide for the scariest series now streaming on Hulu.
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
The Good Nurse: Netflix viewers ‘horrified’ as they discover true story behind Eddie Redmayne drama
Netflix viewers have shared their reactions to the streaming service’s latest true crime release, The Good Nurse.Released on Netflix earlier this week, The Good Nurse tells the true story of Charles Cullen, a nurse and serial killer who murdered dozens – and possibly hundreds – of patients over the course of 16 years. You can read about the true story that inspired the film here.In the Netflix film, Cullen is played by The Danish Girl’s Eddie Redmayne. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, another nurse.On social media, viewers shared their reactions to the film, with many expressing shock at the...
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
The Classic Films Steven Spielberg Nearly Directed, From 'Rain Man' to 'Harry Potter'
Does any director have a better filmography than Steven Spielberg? It’s all a matter of opinion, but when you see a list that includes Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and Catch Me If You Can — and you’re not even a quarter of the way through — it becomes hard to argue otherwise. In his 50-plus years in the industry, Spielberg has left a mark no other director can compete with, and his films continue to delight everyone from the most casual of moviegoers to the most ardent of critics. Even as he nears his 80th birthday, he is still reliably making films that rival his greatest work. With The Fablemans looking to be the latest candidate for his late-career masterpiece, the power of his filmography looks set to grow even further.
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
What 'Rings of Power' Does — And Can Do — Better Than Peter Jackson's Films
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is considered by some to be the greatest film trilogy ever made. The critical reception would seem to agree as well, as it has cemented itself in cinematic history with a grand total of 17 Academy Awards and nearly $3 billion at the box office, as well as winning Best Picture for 2003.
How to Watch James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'
James Gray, the filmmaker behind such recent hits as We Own the Night (2007), The Lost City of Z (2016), and Ad Astra (2019), has already made quite an impression on the cinematic world. He's become quite well-known for taking high-concept settings like outer space and jungle ruins and adding genuine humanity to them, asking its audience thought-provoking questions on life instead of being disposable two-hour adventures that one forgets about in a week or so. With Armageddon Time (2022), Gray aims to tell a far more personal story about the "American Dream" and the many struggles that come with such an optimistic ideal.
How Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Friendship Developed Over the Years in ‘House of the Dragon’
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the biggest differences between House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood is the friendship between Alicent (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy). The complex relationship between the two characters has become a driving force for the show's plot and adds a layer of complication to the eventual fallout. Throughout the season, the dynamic has changed many times over. The back-and-forth made it difficult to keep track of their relationship, but it added a realism to the characters that was missing from the novel. The relationship between these two royal women has become an important part of the story. So, with the season finale released, the time has come to review and understand all the ups and downs that got Rhaenyra and Alicent to where they are.
’The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Writing Rick/Michonne Spin-Off, Credited as Co-Creator
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
'Andor': What is the Empire's Public Order Resentencing Decree?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The strengths of Andor lie within exploring the gray areas of the Rebellion and the Empire with nuance. While the Rebel Alliance is fighting for a worthy cause, Andor exposes how this cause comes with collateral damage. Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) are starting to feel the equilibrium of their control shift. In the latest episode of Andor, “Narkina 5,” the Empire is doubling down on preventative efforts to ensure that something like what happened on Aldhani never happens again. Despite his best efforts to stay off the grid, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself in an Imperial factory on Narkina 5, where he’s to remain until he fulfills his six-year sentence. Now that he’s in there, Cassian is coming face-to-face with people he indirectly impacted because of his involvement with the heist on Aldhani.
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
Ralph Macchio Says "There's a High Confidence" for a 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Renewal
In a recent interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio had the chance to discuss his recently released memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid & Me! While the interview focused mainly on the book, we were not going to come away from a discussion with Macchio without asking him to provide some insight on the future of the beloved Netflix series, specifically the possibility of a sixth season. While nothing has been confirmed, he did say that he feels there is a "high confidence" that the story of Danny, Johnny, and the rest of the cast of characters will have a new chapter.
'The Exorcist' Review: After Nearly Five Decades, It's Still Terrifying
Like many here, I, in all my friend groups, have always been the go-to "movie person." People have always reached out to me for recommendations or asked me if I've seen their favorite movies, what my favorite genre is, and the works. Though the one movie that I haven't seen that raises the most questions is The Exorcist. It's not just my friends or co-workers who are shocked, but my own parents, old college professors, cousins, neighbors, the list goes on and on. It's one of the most widely celebrated horror films of all time, heck, it's the first horror film to ever receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. How can I not have seen it? Since its release in 1973, it managed to stay in the pop culture lexicon, not only generating multiple sequels (which from what I've heard range from decent to don't even touch), a television series, mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, parodies, internet memes (I'll never forget you red dot maze), and a trilogy of legacy sequels in the works from the team behind the recent trio of Halloween films. How could I even consider myself a fan of horror if I've never seen The Exorcist? This past week, I finally corrected this, I went down to the half-finished basement of my parents' house, the one that always gave me the creeps when I was little, turned on HBO Max, and watched William Friedkin's ever-iconic film.
