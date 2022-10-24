Like many here, I, in all my friend groups, have always been the go-to "movie person." People have always reached out to me for recommendations or asked me if I've seen their favorite movies, what my favorite genre is, and the works. Though the one movie that I haven't seen that raises the most questions is The Exorcist. It's not just my friends or co-workers who are shocked, but my own parents, old college professors, cousins, neighbors, the list goes on and on. It's one of the most widely celebrated horror films of all time, heck, it's the first horror film to ever receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. How can I not have seen it? Since its release in 1973, it managed to stay in the pop culture lexicon, not only generating multiple sequels (which from what I've heard range from decent to don't even touch), a television series, mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, parodies, internet memes (I'll never forget you red dot maze), and a trilogy of legacy sequels in the works from the team behind the recent trio of Halloween films. How could I even consider myself a fan of horror if I've never seen The Exorcist? This past week, I finally corrected this, I went down to the half-finished basement of my parents' house, the one that always gave me the creeps when I was little, turned on HBO Max, and watched William Friedkin's ever-iconic film.

