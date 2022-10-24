Damon Lindelof’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Enlists Justin Britt-Gibson to Co-Write, ‘Ms. Marvel’s’ Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Eyed to Direct

Read full article on original website
Related
The Good Nurse: Netflix viewers ‘horrified’ as they discover true story behind Eddie Redmayne drama
Netflix viewers have shared their reactions to the streaming service’s latest true crime release, The Good Nurse.Released on Netflix earlier this week, The Good Nurse tells the true story of Charles Cullen, a nurse and serial killer who murdered dozens – and possibly hundreds – of patients over the course of 16 years. You can read about the true story that inspired the film here.In the Netflix film, Cullen is played by The Danish Girl’s Eddie Redmayne. Jessica Chastain plays Amy Loughren, another nurse.On social media, viewers shared their reactions to the film, with many expressing shock at the...
"We Hung A Cross Up And The Weirdness Stopped," And 17 Other Terrifying Stories From People Who've Lived In Haunted Places
"One night, I heard an almighty scream and ran to my sister's room thinking she was hurt. Turned out every lightbulb upstairs had smashed except for one lamp in the hallway. I spoke about hearing voices in the house and my sister said she had heard the same. We both wrote down who we thought it was and swapped papers..."
Comments / 0