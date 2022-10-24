ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies' Wheeler in World Series Game 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez's World Series debut was a blast — for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler drove Valdez's third pitch of last year's opener in Houston into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Braves went on to win the World Series in six games, and Soler earned the MVP award.
Martín Maldonado delivers for Astros after gift from Albert Pujols

After a solo home run by Kyle Tucker broke open a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second, Yuli Gurriel and Chas McCormick singled to put runners on the corners for Maldonado. The veteran proceeded to smack an RBI single up the middle to score Gurriel and put the Astros up 2-0.
5 Astros named Silver Slugger finalists

As the Houston Astros prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, several of their players have been recognized among the top hitters at their position. Louisville Slugger announced its finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards on Thursday, with five Astros making the list: Martin Maldonado...
Are the Rockets getting better on defense? Assessing early season outings

The Houston Rockets defense was largely a mess in 2021-22. That isn't to be overly harsh. Young teams often struggle on the defensive end in the early years of a rebuild, though even by those standards Houston's defensive metrics were startlingly poor. The Rockets finished 30th (out of 30 teams) in defensive rating last year. No team allowed more points in the paint, nor more points in transition. Stephen Silas' squad was pummeled inside and beaten on the break. The result was an unsurprising 20–62 mark, a far cry from the 65-win juggernaut in Houston just four seasons prior.
