Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. World Series 2022 Game 1 takes place tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, and you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to take full advantage of the matchup. All new customers can claim a No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000, and no FanDuel bonus code is required.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO