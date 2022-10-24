Bay City, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Bay City.
The Nouvel Catholic Central High School volleyball team will have a game with John Glenn High School - Bay City on October 24, 2022, 13:30:00.
Nouvel Catholic Central High School
John Glenn High School - Bay City
October 24, 2022
13:30:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball
The Nouvel Catholic Central High School volleyball team will have a game with John Glenn High School - Bay City on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Nouvel Catholic Central High School
John Glenn High School - Bay City
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Nouvel Catholic Central High School volleyball team will have a game with John Glenn High School - Bay City on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Nouvel Catholic Central High School
John Glenn High School - Bay City
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball
