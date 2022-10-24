ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

68-year-old woman killed in crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed in a car crash on Friday morning in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 7 a.m. The driver of a Ford Taurus was headed southbound on Haverhill Road, attempting to turn onto Sunny Lane. The driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was driving northbound on Haverhill Road, when the driver of the Ford turned and entered the path of the Mitsubishi.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Argument led to murder in West Palm Beach, arrest made

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who tried to break up an argument is now charged with a murder in West Palm Beach. Police arrested 20-year-old George Harris IV on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on April...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
Affordable housing coming to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new affordable housing projects are being built in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Commission approved those projects on Oct. 18. The commission approved almost $8.3 million in funding for two affordable housing complexes. One is called Autumn Ridge at 1580...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he was struck by a Brightline train on Tuesday afternoon. The Boca Raton Police Department said just after 4:30 p.m. a northbound train hit and killed a man on SW 18th Street, just west of Dixie Highway. Video from...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m., and remain closed through Thursday. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Activists want to see Narcan inside Palm Beach County schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are now carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse the effects of a drug overdose. Despite having more than 2,000 deputies equipped with the life-saving drug activists want to see even more being...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Detectives release sketch of cold case victim strangled and assaulted in the Everglades

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives released a new sketch of a cold case victim who had died almost 25 years ago. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on December 18, 1998, a woman was dragged out into an isolated area off of U.S. 27 and strangled to death. A boater discovered the woman's body the next day.
Rainbow-colored fentanyl reaches Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY/Fla. (CBS12) — Earlier this week, we took a look at the fentanyl epidemic on the Treasure Coast but now, there’s a new twist to the tale. Colored fentanyl, also known by the moniker 'rainbow fentanyl,' has also made its way to the area. This week, deputies...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
High visibility saturation and enforcement operation this Halloween Weekend

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Be sure to drive responsibly this "Hallo-weekend" Beginning Friday night, the Broward Sheriff's Office D.U.I. Task Force will conduct a high visibility saturation and enforcement operation throughout Broward County. The operation will run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Oct. 28 to Oct....

