HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A silver Dodge Ram pulling a car hauler trailer overturned jammed southbound Interstate 15 traffic for hours. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a crash. It was reported on southbound Interstate 15 at the Ranchero Road exit. This happened at about 2:55pm Wednesday afternoon on October 26, 2022.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO