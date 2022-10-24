Read full article on original website
Related
paininthepass.info
Two Airlifted After Collision With A Semi On Northbound I-15 Near Yermo
HARVARD, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Emergency crews responded to a wreck involving a semi tractor trailer on Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 about 7 miles after Harvard Road exit. The collision happened at about 12:28pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
paininthepass.info
Pickup Truck Hauling A Truck On The Trailer Had Overturned On Southbound I-15 At Ranchero Rd Wednesday Afternoon
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A silver Dodge Ram pulling a car hauler trailer overturned jammed southbound Interstate 15 traffic for hours. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a crash. It was reported on southbound Interstate 15 at the Ranchero Road exit. This happened at about 2:55pm Wednesday afternoon on October 26, 2022.
Comments / 0