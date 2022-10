Houston ISD will soon install filtered water bottle filling stations and increase testing of school water in an effort to reduce the risk of lead poisoning in students. Currently, one-third of schools throughout the district already have filtered stations installed, according to Alishia Jolivette-Webber, the officer of facilities, maintenance and operations for HISD. She added that installations at other HISD schools would begin Spring 2023.

