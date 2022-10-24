ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks vs. Giants: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 8 picks

Bob Condotta (5-2) Seahawks 27, Giants 24: It may be time to accept that the Seahawks are a good team. The Giants are, too, but their propensity for winning close games may run out going up against another hot team on the road. Adam Jude (3-4) Giants 30, Seahawks 27:...
Yakima Herald Republic

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both gameday decisions vs. Giants. Here’s the latest on their injuries.

RENTON — The good news for the Seahawks on the receiver injury front Friday?. DK Metcalf was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after being a limited participant in practice and doing more than coach Pete Carroll had thought he might with the star receiver nursing a knee injury suffered last Sunday against the Chargers.
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant ‘extensively better’ as role expands

RENTON — During his two tenures with the Seahawks, cornerback Byron Maxwell became known for his ability to force fumbles that he earned comparisons with Charles “Peanut" Tillman, whose 44 forced fumbles in his career are the most for any defensive back in NFL history since accurate stats began being kept in 1999.
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks WR Dee Eskridge shows flashes of potential, ready for breakout game

RENTON — When his chance finally comes, Dee Eskridge plans to be ready. Through the early part of the 2022 season, Eskridge has been a seldom-used part of the Seahawks passing attack. After a concussion-shortened rookie year and a preseason that was marred by a hamstring injury, the second-year wide receiver had just three receptions and 16 total yards through the first five weeks.
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken, desperate Canucks skip the niceties in Thursday’s tilt

The gloves flew twice in the first 3:27 of the Kraken’s first game of the season against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Seattle’s Adam Larsson and Vancouver’s Tanner Pearson tussled in the Kraken crease, with goaltender Martin Jones showing he wanted no part of it by using his goalie stick as a buffer.
