Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas

Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Bacon Nation features all things bacon

‘They should trust the process,’ Nye County hand-count …. Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand count.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mynews4.com

Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known

As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Friday, Oct. 28, 6:45 a.m.

Sherry's Forecast: Friday, Oct. 28, 6:45 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?

There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada election and one initiative has Nevadans asking the most questions. Question 3 would create an open primary and ranked-choice voting for Nevada primary elections. Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?. There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Nye County hand-count shut down but may not be over

Just hours before the hand-counting of ballots would come to a halt on Thursday, Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf insisted that the process was running smoothly. He acknowledged that there were several problems on Wednesday which marked the first day of the hand-count. Nye County hand-count shut down but may...
NYE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water

A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
mynews4.com

Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV

