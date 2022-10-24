Read full article on original website
Angel Project in Sumrall getting facelift this holiday season
Rashida Marshall, a librarian at Grace Christian Elementary School, is now adding her own book to the shelf. Marshall, who has been an educator for 12 years, hopes to raise awareness through her first children’s book.
Veterans Day parade organizers seeking additional event participants
HATTIESBUR, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the Hattiesburg Veterans Day Parade are still looking for people to participate in that annual event. Parade organizers say several marching bands, National Guard Youth Challenge cadets and other groups are set to take part. The 14th annual parade will take place on Veterans...
Sertoma Christmas Parade set for Dec. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 40th annual Sertoma Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 2 in downtown Laurel. The Sertoma Club of Laurel is a collection of men in Jones County, Mississippi, who chartered the non-profit in 1978 and has been active in the community from day one. The club...
Southern Miss holds drives for Eagle's Nest Food Pantry
‘Walk for Diabetes’ set for Optimist Park Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes-Hattiesburg will pay homage to the past while hoping to change the future for the better. One hundred percent of donations raised by the 1-mile Fun Run/Walk will stay in Mississippi to help fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
The Angel Project soon to return in Sumrall
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Angel Project had become a tradition in the City of Sumrall, honoring loved ones who had passed on. However, this year, the city wanted to try something new. Some angels in the tradition had been hung up, year after year, and some of the wear...
Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel employees got quite a shock Thursday. The surprise... Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washing Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s vehicle?. This act of kindness, however, was actually the Hub City mayor’s way of paying up after losing a friendly wager with the mayor of The City Beautiful over last year’s “Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug.”
FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School
10pm Headlines 10/26
Laurel rededicates fire station in name of former councilman
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel gathered together to honor former councilman Manuel Jones Friday at Fire Station No. 2. The station was rededicated to a man who dedicated his life to the City of Laurel as a councilman for Ward 5 for 24 years. Throughout his time...
Forrest Co. Sheriff seeks donations for annual Christmas event Shop With the Sheriff
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
Gametime! - Week 10
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is in the books and playoff season looms next week. Here’s a look at all the week 10 high school scores from around the Pine Belt:. Bay Springs (36) Taylorsville (20) Wayne County (39) Laurel (36) Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (14) Oak Grove (49)...
USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon. USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m. The announcement is set to happen as...
Zoo Boo cancelled Saturday because of inclement weather
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - With the possibility of severe weather looming Saturday, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be closed during normal business operations. In addition to shutting down between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday’s Zoo Boo also will be cancelled. Guests who have purchased tickets for Saturday evening can...
Columbia High’s Amy Terrell wins October Golden Apple Award
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - “There is life after your ugly.” - This motto is a way of life for Columbia High School teacher Amy Terrell. She adopted this way of thinking and living after the devastating loss of her 6-year-old daughter to brain cancer. Terrell’s positive mindset inspired...
Forrest County offering free smoke detectors
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said he wasn’t quite sure how many residences county-wide were without a smoke detector. “Put it this way, it’s more than the number of (detectors) we have around here,” Brown said. “We’d sure like to get as many of these out of here and into someone’s home.”
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes only surviving hyena cub born in North America in 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to have your heart melt from pure adorableness!. The Hattiesburg Zoo has welcomed the only known surviving hyena born in North America in 2022. The baby, which was born last Monday, Oct. 17, at 12:45 p.m., was a single birth. According to the zoo,...
Hattiesburg Fire Department adds 5 recruits
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg welcomed five new firefighters to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Tuesday morning during a graduation ceremony. Recruit Class 22-01 began its 12-week journey to becoming firefighters in June, and they recently completed all state-mandated coursework for knowledge, skills and abilities. Applications are currently...
