Chorley care home sorry over TikTok of staff in incontinence pants
A firm which runs a care home has apologised after staff were filmed dancing in incontinence pants. Staff at Chorley's Gillibrand Hall were suspended after the Lancashire Post reported that a video shared on TikTok appeared to show them mocking patients. Century Healthcare said it was "extremely disappointed" by the...
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case
A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Dogs: Tredegar woman banned from keeping animals
A woman has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after housing nearly 100 animals in a "hell hole". Julie Newcombe, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, kept labradors, dachshunds and French bull dogs - in "disgusting conditions" contaminated with faeces and urine. RSPCA Chief Inspector Elaine Spence called it the...
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
