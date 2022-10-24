Waldorf, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice

BALTIMORE -- A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.WJZ's Avajoye Burnette learned a staff member saw the firearm on a student and alerted school police, which is when the gun was recovered. This is a developing story and will be updated.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO