wegotthiscovered.com

‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films

The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role

Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive

Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com

Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
wegotthiscovered.com

An underrated sci-fi flop everyone forgets is part of a beloved franchise shoots for the streaming stars

Robin Williams’ Jumanji endures as a beloved family favorite, but the nascent franchise got injected with a massive new lease of life when Dwayne Johnson dusted off the property, retooled it as a blockbuster adventure saga, and steered Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level to a combined box office gross of almost $2 billion. And yet, Zathura remains unfairly overlooked, underrated, and ignored as part of the overall mythology.
wegotthiscovered.com

Wolverine’s return in ‘Deadpool 3’ was Hugh Jackman’s idea, and he’s explained why he went back on his word

Most of us have been operating under the impression that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 was down to Ryan Reynolds, given that the star and producer of the R-rated threequel has hardly been shy in voicing his love and admiration for the man who also happens to be his online arch-nemesis.
wegotthiscovered.com

Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike

There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo kicks off the two-week countdown

We’ve officially entered the two-week countdown before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the triumphant sequel to the Academy Award-winning Black Panther. Its predecessor was the first superhero film to ever be nominated for Best Picture, and while it’s hard to say if the MCU will manage to snag those honors a second time around, the film nevertheless looks dead set on rounding out Phase Four with electrifying quality, and the film’s brand new promotional video only adds more fuel to what seems like an inevitability at this point.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC’s lengthy search for a Kevin Feige-like figure allegedly included an approach to Kevin Feige

After months of searching, which included former number one choice Dan Lin dropping out of the running, Warner Bros. Discovery finally settled on James Gunn and Peter Safran to head up the rebranded DC Studios and lead the comic book franchise into a future that isn’t beset by controversy, backlash, and questionable creative decisions for what would be the first time in a long time.
wegotthiscovered.com

A far-fetched and unfairly forgotten thriller unravels a lethal streaming conspiracy

One subgenre dangerously close to being lost forever that we’d love to see more from is the mid budget studio-backed thriller packed with a star-studded cast that’s geared towards older audiences. It was all the rage in the 1980s and 90s before slowly receding from the spotlight, with 1999 gem Arlington Road one of the most underrated examples to come along before the turn of the millennium.
wegotthiscovered.com

Andy Serkis not returning for ‘Venom 3,’ new director revealed

Not long after the release of Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis admitted that he was hoping to be invited back for Venom 3. Given that his sequel was a vast improvement on Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment, most fans were receptive to the idea and fully expecting the motion capture pioneer to return. In a surprising move, though, that won’t be the case.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest serial killer thriller reaching #1 in 58 countries reinforces an unhealthy obsession

As if we needed any more proof that modern audiences can’t get enough of serial killer stories, Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recently became one of Netflix’s biggest-ever original episodic offerings despite being received with critical indifference and no shortage of backlash. The platform is at it again in short order, too, with The Good Nurse flying out of the blocks after premiering this past Wednesday.

