There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.

2 DAYS AGO