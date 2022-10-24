Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ conspiracy theory suggests John Krasinski was hired just so people wouldn’t want him anymore
Few things sum up the fickle nature of modern fandom better than the casting of John Krasinski as Fantastic Four figurehead Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ever since it was first announced that a reboot for Marvel’s First Family was in the works, The Office...
wegotthiscovered.com
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated sci-fi flop everyone forgets is part of a beloved franchise shoots for the streaming stars
Robin Williams’ Jumanji endures as a beloved family favorite, but the nascent franchise got injected with a massive new lease of life when Dwayne Johnson dusted off the property, retooled it as a blockbuster adventure saga, and steered Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level to a combined box office gross of almost $2 billion. And yet, Zathura remains unfairly overlooked, underrated, and ignored as part of the overall mythology.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wolverine’s return in ‘Deadpool 3’ was Hugh Jackman’s idea, and he’s explained why he went back on his word
Most of us have been operating under the impression that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 was down to Ryan Reynolds, given that the star and producer of the R-rated threequel has hardly been shy in voicing his love and admiration for the man who also happens to be his online arch-nemesis.
wegotthiscovered.com
Hope remains that an absent ‘Ant-Man’ icon will surprise everyone by showing up after all
As a Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel that both ignites Phase Five and serves as the official first step towards Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is packed to bursting point with returning favorites, new faces, and no doubt a surprise guest or two. Franchise stalwarts Paul Rudd,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Rosario Dawson is totally down for a team-up with her Hollywood look-alike
There are plenty of celebrities out there that seem to have their own look-alike working within the industry. Celebrities who look so similar they could be related are actually not that uncommon in Tinseltown, with notable mentions being Isla Fisher and Amy Adams, Matt Bomer and Henry Cavill, and Kiera Knightly and Natalie Portman, with the last pair having once looked so similar that one played the others double in the 00’s Star Wars trilogy. One fan picked up on the resemblance of another two Hollywood leading ladies and would love to see them star in a film together.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ promo kicks off the two-week countdown
We’ve officially entered the two-week countdown before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the triumphant sequel to the Academy Award-winning Black Panther. Its predecessor was the first superhero film to ever be nominated for Best Picture, and while it’s hard to say if the MCU will manage to snag those honors a second time around, the film nevertheless looks dead set on rounding out Phase Four with electrifying quality, and the film’s brand new promotional video only adds more fuel to what seems like an inevitability at this point.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC’s lengthy search for a Kevin Feige-like figure allegedly included an approach to Kevin Feige
After months of searching, which included former number one choice Dan Lin dropping out of the running, Warner Bros. Discovery finally settled on James Gunn and Peter Safran to head up the rebranded DC Studios and lead the comic book franchise into a future that isn’t beset by controversy, backlash, and questionable creative decisions for what would be the first time in a long time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brilliantly chilling horror considered one of the best of the year returns to terrify on streaming
Horror is undoubtedly an ever-popular genre that keeps viewers coming back for more, and with a year as groundbreaking for horror as 2022, it’s certainly no major shock that genre fanatics have been eager for a particular spooky feature to make its long-awaited debut on streaming — and that would be in reference to Barbarian.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige teases the return of the Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’
Even though Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has a director, screenwriter, villain, and release date in place, we’ve got a whole lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe content to get through before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembled again. As much as fans love to theorize and predict what’s going to...
wegotthiscovered.com
What did ‘DCEU’ stand for? The DCEU moniker’s history and transformation to DCU, explained
Following a restructuring of Warner Bros’ Discovery’s DC division, it would appear that the name of the comic book-inspired cinematic universe, in which movies like Man of Steel and Justice League take place, has changed from DCEU to DCU. But just what does DCEU stand for and where did the moniker come from to begin with?
wegotthiscovered.com
A far-fetched and unfairly forgotten thriller unravels a lethal streaming conspiracy
One subgenre dangerously close to being lost forever that we’d love to see more from is the mid budget studio-backed thriller packed with a star-studded cast that’s geared towards older audiences. It was all the rage in the 1980s and 90s before slowly receding from the spotlight, with 1999 gem Arlington Road one of the most underrated examples to come along before the turn of the millennium.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action-packed new teaser for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ showcases whales, guns, spears, and claws
Following last night’s world premiere, the hype for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reached new heights, and it’s only two weeks until the hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to theaters. While it may not be able to match its illustrious predecessor in terms of critical acclaim, commercial success,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Andy Serkis not returning for ‘Venom 3,’ new director revealed
Not long after the release of Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis admitted that he was hoping to be invited back for Venom 3. Given that his sequel was a vast improvement on Ruben Fleischer’s opening installment, most fans were receptive to the idea and fully expecting the motion capture pioneer to return. In a surprising move, though, that won’t be the case.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest serial killer thriller reaching #1 in 58 countries reinforces an unhealthy obsession
As if we needed any more proof that modern audiences can’t get enough of serial killer stories, Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recently became one of Netflix’s biggest-ever original episodic offerings despite being received with critical indifference and no shortage of backlash. The platform is at it again in short order, too, with The Good Nurse flying out of the blocks after premiering this past Wednesday.
Comments / 0