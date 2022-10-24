Read full article on original website
Related
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
Nike's GORE-TEX-Lined Air Max 90 Is the Perfect Rainy Day Sneaker
The Air Max 90 is an easy-wearing, Tinker Hatfield-designed classic that’s one of the most beloved Air Max silhouettes of all time. However, one thing it’s not usually known for is its water repellency — until now. Nike Sportswear has given the Air Max 90 a GORE-TEX makeover, making it impervious to inclement weather without taking away any of its signature style, and now that special makeup has appeared in a decidedly rainy day-appropriate “Anthracite/Pure Platinum” colorway.
Lancey Foux’s New Album 'Life in Hell' Is a Trippy Escape
Lancey Foux has just dropped his sixth studio album, LIFE IN HELL, and it’s his most introspective project to date. The London-based musician — real Lance Omal — started his music journey rapping over YouTube beats in his bedroom as a young teen, before a close friend took him to the studio for his first session. Since then, life has been crazy, with runway appearances, Skepta co-signs and performances at some of the biggest music festivals in the world.
Moon Boot® and ALANUI’s Capsule Collaboration Celebrates Italian Heritage
While watching the 1969 moon landing, Italian entrepreneur, Giancarlo Zanatta found himself mesmerized by the footwear sported by astronaut, Buzz Aldrin. The experience led Zanatta to found Moon Boot® in the early 1970s, a footwear brand that offers retro-futuristic snow boots. This season, the footwear brand joins forces with the dynamic Oddi siblings from the Milan-based knitwear brand, ALANUI for an exclusive capsule collection.
Bodega and Clarks Originals Reunite for Wallabee "Heritage Patchwork"
Following several footwear collaborations with the likes of ON, Suicoke, Salomon, Jordan Brand, and New Balance, Boston-based retailer Bodega now partners with Clarks Originals for “Heritage Patchwork” Wallabees. Arriving just in time for the cold Northeast winters, the pairs are dressed in an eclectic range of textures and...
Henbo Henning Unveils 'FLAME GHOST 1' Sneaker & Tattoo Flash Print with roosi
The tattoo artist discusses his first ever shoe covered with his signature monsters. Working out of the Good Luck NYC shop in Brooklyn, Henbo Henning is the tattoo artist known for his unique style that merges American and Japanese traditional motifs. Henbo recently unveiled his first-ever custom sneaker made in collaboration with Queens-based art collective, roosi. Entitled FLAME GHOST 1, the low-top silhouette features original custom artwork by the artist. Monsters from Japanese folklore, ghosts and amphibious creatures are scattered throughout the shoe.
RAW EMOTIONS Celebrates Halloween With Its Spooky Cat Release
Following its “ALL GREEN EVERYTHING” drop, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with its latest festive release. To celebrate October 31 this year, the offering is dubbed the “HALLOWEEN SPECIAL – A NIGHTMARE IS COMING.”. Leading the release is “THE SPOOKY CAT RUG” which sees RAW EMOTIONS’ signature...
Rihanna Continues To Tease “Lift Me Up,” Revealing Single Cover Art
Yesterday, Marvel confirmed rumors that Rihanna would be contributing a song to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The company posted a teaser showing the Wakanda Forever title transforming into an “R” alongside the date October 28, 2022. The film will premiere two weeks later on November 11.
Kim Kardashian Dressed Her Children As Musical “ICONS” for Halloween
While most Halloween revelers opt for frightening or morbid-leaning costumes and festivities to enjoy the spooky season, Kim Kardashian stayed in a lane that’s most familiar to her – the lane of perfectly curated outfits and photos. To celebrate the unofficial holiday this year (sans the artist formerly...
Netflix Drops Teaser for 'The Pale Blue Eye' Starring Christian Bale
Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, an American horror mystery film set in the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1830. Starring in the film is Christian Bale as former detective August Landor who was enlisted to investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. To help him with the case, Landor partners with a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who grows up to become one of America’s most renowned short-story writers and poets.
First Look at the Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low
2022 marks yet another successful year for and its many Dunk variants. With another year of countless colorways, collaborations and silhouette remixes almost complete, first looks at what’s in store for 2023 have started to pop up. To the surprise of no one, the Dunk looks to remain a go-to for the Swoosh in its upcoming release plans. Most recently, a collaboration with Chinese skate shop Fly Streetwear has popped up in partnership with the Nike SB team on the SB Dunk Low.
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
WISDOM® Previews Futuristic FW22 “X·VII” Lookbook
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, WISDOM® just released the lookbook for its latest “X·VII” collection. This time around, the Taiwanese label explores a virtual reality concept filled with imaginations for the future into its functional clothing line. The key message of the collection “LIVE IN FUTURE, BACK...
Conjure Up a Halloween Playlist With These Horror-Themed Hip-Hop Tracks
While Christmas music seems to dominate the entire month of December, Halloween has yet to be given the same attention. For years, come Halloween, supermarkets and radio stations have played the same old stuff ad nauseum — cue “Monster Mash.”. Hip-hop, however, has been engrossed with horror, going...
Wizkid Announces New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’
Lagos-born singer Wizkid has announced his next album More Love, Less Ego. The forthcoming album from the Afrobreats specialist marks his fifth studio album. Alongside the album announcement, Wizkid has also released a new single “Money & Love” with an accompanying music video. The short visual for the smooth yet energetic track shows the singer drinking tea beside two women who are chatting and reading beside a newsstand.
OVO Sound's R&B Duo dvsn Releases New LP 'Working On My Karma'
Canadian R&B duo dvsn has returned a little over a year after their last full-length LP with a new album. Working On My Karma is out for streaming today, featuring guest appearances from BLEU and Atlanta R&B group Jagged Edge. Composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, dvsn broke...
Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall
London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
LMC Channels Free-Spirited Living in Latest FW22 Lookbook
Two months ago, Lost Management Cities, better known as LMC, previewed its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, showing off a collection of urban and relaxed silhouettes that exude collegiate appeal. The latest and final drop of the collection consists of mostly thick, heavy outerwear, ranging from quilted and woolen varsity jackets to a plethora of knitwear.
Craghoppers’ FW22 Collection Is All About "Day Trippin’"
Yorkshire-based outerwear brand Craghoppers has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The collection is titled “Day Trippin’,” and it comes hot on the heels of the brand’s recent “Podium People” drop — which was a capsule that tilted toward a pastel-like color palette and incorporated darker sprinkles to represent the breezy colors that are associated with the winter season.
PXG and Collaborator Nick Jonas Talk Fashion, Golf’s New Frontier and the All-New PXG x NJ Capsule Ahead of SoHo Pop-Up
PXG will debut its PXG x NJ apparel capsule — created in partnership with singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas — during an experiential New York City pop-up in SoHo on November 15. In celebration of the capsule, Nick Jonas and PXG’s Apparel President and Executive Creative Director, Renee Parsons, will speak at a panel discussion moderated by Hypebeast’s Associate Creative Director, Courtney Kenefick, and Hypegolf’s Senior Editor, Ray Mate. The event will recreate the exclusive clubhouse experience of Scottsdale National Golf Club, which shares ownership with PXG. Attendees can book a “tee time” to access the event and gain insight into the collaborative process behind the capsule.
