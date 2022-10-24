Read full article on original website
Annenberg Professor Emeritus Klaus Krippendorff dies after battle with lymphoma
Annenberg Professor Emeritus Klaus Krippendorff, an expert on human-focused design and content analysis, passed away on Oct. 10 after battling lymphoma. In addition to serving as a Gregory Bateson professor of communication at Penn, Krippendorff was a lecturer, author, builder, sculptor, and activist. He helped advance the idea that communication shapes reality and influences the work of psychologists, social scientists, designers, and advertisers.
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
Penn graduate talks long fight for gender equality, recent "conservative backlash" at lecture
The Penn Forum for Women Faculty hosted Penn alumna Drew Faust — who warned against a "determined, conservative backlash” that has followed advances for female equality — at its annual Phoebe S. Leboy Lecture. Faust, who is also a Harvard President Emerita, delivered a talk titled “Remembering...
Thirty Penn Medicine staff, medical students receive grants to fund community service projects
Thirty Penn Medicine staff and medical students received support this quarter through the Penn Medicine CAREs grant program to fund community services initiatives and commitments to improve healthcare. The Penn Medicine CAREs grant program was established in 2012 to offer institutional support for Penn Medicine employees and medical students who...
Penn grad named Penn Charter's first female head of school
The William Penn Charter School announced that Karen Warren Coleman — who received her Doctor of Education from Penn in 2015 — will be its first female head of school. When Coleman assumes her new role on July 1, 2023, she will be the first female leader of the William Penn Charter School since its founding in 1689, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. After not allowing female students to attend past the second grade for the majority of their history, the school graduated its first co-educational senior class in 1992.
Penn Carey Law group Students for Justice in Palestine hosts 'Unraveling Zionism' panel
Penn Law Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group, held a panel titled “Unraveling Zionism” on Oct. 20. Approximately 100 individuals attended the panel including students from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Perelman School Of Medicine, Wharton School, and undergraduate programs. There were also representatives from the Philadelphia community and local organizations such as Black Alliance for Peace.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers. They were letter templates....
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
HUD awards Philadelphia nearly $9 million grant to end youth homelessness
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded an $8.78 million grant to the City of Philadelphia to help end youth homelessness on Monday. HUD has selected Philadelphia as one of the 17 recipients of the grant, which was awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. It was announced outside of City Hall, and Mayor Jim Kenney, local youth homelesness advocates, and representatives from nonprofits were in attendance.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigns, announces campaign for mayor
Rebecca Rhynhart resigned from her position as the Philadelphia City Controller on Tuesday and launched her campaign for Philadelphia mayor. Rhynhart has spent the last five years as the city controller, where she audited the city government and made economic and public-safety recommendations, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer. She seeks to take over the position of current mayor Jim Kenney — who is unable to run again due to his term limit — and to become the first female mayor of Philadelphia.
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart Joins Race for Mayor of Philadelphia
Rebecca Rhynhart announces her mayoral candidacy for the City of Phila.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia at YouTube. Abington’s Rebecca Rhynhart is joining the already interesting race for mayor of Philadelphia, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Wilmington Police Department launches new community program at Warner Elementary School
A new youth engagement program at Wilmington’s Warner Elementary School is designed to build on the relationships police officers have with city kids. The “Cops and Kids After School” initiative was announced by Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy, and will be piloted at Warner Elementary. The program...
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
A Bit of Back and Forth on Wawa’s Center City Plans
Wawa's Center City store at 12th and Market streetsImage via Monica Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Wawa’s history with Center City is complicated, writes Katie Krzaczek for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Long-Term No-Dice Pushback on Limerick Casino at Last Yields to Intended Less-Risky CRE Gamble
Image via Lee & Associates at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Limerick site — 116 acres across from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets — has been purchased by an undisclosed investment firm in N.Y. Ryan Mulligan landed the assignment reporting the sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Developers to build new grocery store and research complex near 39th and Market Streets
Drexel University’s real estate development partner will build a new life sciences research complex and grocery store on Market Street between 38th and 39th streets. Wexford Science + Technology plans to convert the space from a surface parking lot to an office, laboratory, parking, and retail space, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Penn Facilities & Real Estate Services Director of Communication Jennifer Rizzi confirmed in a written statement that the development is not part of Penn's real estate portfolio.
