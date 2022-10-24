ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mK7qu_0ikBHDZm00

House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.

The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.

Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is already there doing the bidding for his newly crowned brother.

Aemond has long been seeking revenge on Lucerys, who cut his eye out years before. When he loses his cool and goes for Lucerys, Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans) tells him not to fight on his land.

Lucerys hurriedly leaves and flies away in the middle of a storm. Aemond chases him on Vhagar. But, in the last moment, Aemond indicates he just wanted to scare Lucerys, but Vhagar has other plans and rips Arrax to shreds, sending Lucerys falling from the sky and killing him.

It’s this act that sees Rhaenyra turn from diplomat to a vengeful queen, and will no doubt lead to the start of the civil war, named the Dance of the Dragons in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood .

This plot twist was foreshadowed by Viserys (Paddy Considine) in a conversation with a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) featured in the show’s debut episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKVef_0ikBHDZm00

Viserys: “When you look at the dragons, what do you see?”

Rhaneyra: “Everyone says Targaryens are closers to gods than to men, but they say that because of our dragons. Without them, we’re just like everyone else.”

Viserys: “The idea that we control the dragons is an illusion. They’re a power men should never have trifled with. One that brought Valyria it’s doom. If we don’t mind our own histories, it will do the same to us.”

The finale also featured another detail from episode one – namely the note handed to Rhaenyra by Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

Elsewhere, the episode cleared up a recent controversial plot point that angered many fans, and left viewers “traumatised” with yet another harrowing birth scene.

House of the Dragon , which is available to watch on NOW, has been renewed for a secnd season. Find the biggest talking points from the episode here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

Hugh Jackman describes ‘humiliating’ botched audition for Sandra Bullock film

Hugh Jackman has described a “humiliating” auditioning experience with Sandra Bullock back near the start of his career.The Greatest Showman star had been in the running to play Bullock’s love interest, FBI agent Eric Matthews, in the 2000 comedy Miss Congeniality.According to Jackman, he did not want to get cast in the project, but his agent wanted him to audition with the hope of gaining leverage in a separate casting negotiation. “No one knew X-Men yet,” Jackman said, in an interview with Variety. “I was a nobody.”The actor recalled thinking, as he was reading lines with Bullock in the...
The Independent

Duchess of York denies claims she offered The Crown ‘inside view’ of royal family

The Duchess of York has refuted claims she “made repeated contact” withThe Crown producers to advise them on portraying the royal family.On Friday (28 October), a spokesperson for Sarah Ferguson denied the suggestion that Prince Andrew’s former wife had offered to provide “advice and background information” to the makers of the hit Netflix show.It was earlier reported in theDaily Mail that Ferguson, 63, had reached out to the show’s executive producer Andy Harries multiple times “via emails and on the phone”, according to an annonymous source. Per the source, the duchess had claimed “she had an inside view” of...
The Independent

Luke Evans interview: ‘When I sing, there’s no mask to put on. It’s quite a raw, vulnerable place to be’

In a decade’s worth of guns-blazing, dragon-slaying action films, Luke Evans has always been the quiet man. The Welsh actor delivered a calm, assured antagonist to the testosterone-loaded noise of the Fast and Furious franchise. While other gods and mortals fought monsters and each other in 2010’s pulpy, box-office smash Clash of the Titans, he turned heads as the softly spoken Apollo. And in Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy The Hobbit, he was reluctant hero Bard the Bowman, muttering about dwarves bringing chaos to his formerly peaceful life.More recently, though, Evans has been speaking up – or rather, singing. The 43-year-old...
The Independent

Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’

Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
The Independent

Michael J Fox shares the reason why he thinks River Phoenix was ‘always so nice’ to him

Michael J Fox has reflected on an “act of kindness” from River Phoenix when they were kids.The moment in question happened over 30 years ago when Fox was filming 1991’s Doc Hollywood, which was shot in a small Florida town where Phoenix “had a place”.“River Phoenix and his brother [Joaquin Phoenix] had a place there, and River would take us out,” Fox recalled.“He used to come and scoop us up and take us to his place and have a barbecue. It’s funny because that was an act of kindness that was built on an act of kindness.”Fox, 61, said...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Where is Love is Blind season 3 based and filmed?

Netflix’s hit reality show, Love Is Blind, has returned for a third season, with 30 single contestants coming into the pods in search of finding the one.This season of the show, which premiered on 19 October, follows the same format of the first two seasons, as contestants form a connection with each other and get engaged through a wall, also known as the pods. Following their engagement, couples then get to meet in person and move on with the next stage of the experiment, before officially getting married.While only seven episodes of the season have aired, viewers have already...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy