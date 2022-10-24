Aaron Judge 'not at all' thinking of future yet: 'I've got plenty of time to figure that out'

Aaron Judge made the final out of the Yankees’ season on Sunday night, and the potential narratives were already being written about it also potentially being the superstar’s final plate appearance in pinstripes.

But Judge says he certainly wasn’t one of those thinking about it, and says it didn’t even cross his mind that Sunday could be his last home game in the Bronx as free agency awaits.

“Not at all, not yet. I've got plenty of time to figure that out,” Judge said. “I tried to go out there and do my job and help this team win. I really didn’t think of it.”

Aaron Boone was also among those who wanted no part of thinking about it potentially being the end of Judge’s tenure in New York, which included a rookie home run record, three ALCS appearances, and the Yankees’ single-season home run record.

“Just an incredible season and someone I’ve grown close with and someone I admire and respect,” Boone said. “Hopefully, we'll see him in pinstripes for a long time. I don't even want to think about the alternative right now.

“He means a lot to a lot of us in that room.”

The Yankees want Judge back, and Judge wants to win a World Series. He gave fans hope after Sunday’s game four loss when he talked about potentially getting over the hump and into the World Series, presumably with this group. But of course, that will be determined by the Yankees’ willingness to match or exceed the likely record offers that will come his way this winter.

“It's never fun, but I think when we finally get there and secure this thing, I think it'll make it a lot sweeter going through the tough times like this, that's for sure,” Judge said.

Asked if he wants to be a Yankee for the rest of his career, Judge left things open ended as the bidding war will begin in a matter of weeks.

"I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes," Judge said. "But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent and we’ll see what happens.

"Getting a chance to wear the pinstripes and play right field at Yankee Stadium, that's an incredible honor that I definitely didn't take for granted at any point."

