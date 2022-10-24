State police at Lehighton said a Carbon County man was jailed on Monday following an incident at his residence he shares with another man. Troopers said at 8:26 p.m. they responded to a home along Strohl Drive in Towamensing Township. On scene troopers said they learned that Michael Rutkowski, 61, of Palmerton, had physically assaulted and harassed a 60-year-old man at the residence. He was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned before District Judge William Kissner, of Palmerton, and committed to the county prison unable to post $10,000 bail.

