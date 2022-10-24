Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Motorcyclist killed in Schuylkill crash Thursday
A Schuylkill County motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:31 p.m. Thursday along Valley Road in Cass Township. State police at Frackville identified the deceased as Leonard F. Kristoff, 61, of Pottsville. Troopers said the crash occurred as William E. Flynn Jr., 60, of Pottsville, was driving a...
Times News
State Police at Lehighton
State police at the Lehighton barracks detailed several incidents:. • A 19-year-old Walnutport man is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was stopped at 9:18 a.m. Oct. 11 along Lehigh Drive in Palmerton when driving a 2012 Volkswagen. Police said the driver showed signs...
Times News
State police at Frackville report on crashes
State police at Frackville release details on the following crashes:. • The driver and passenger of a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck a deer on Barnesville Drive in Ryan Township escaped injuries. Police said Margaret M. Soult, 73, of Barnesville, was operating the Jeep westbound at 5:34 p.m. Oct....
Times News
DUI charges
Area state police report on driving under the influence cases:. • James Keiper, 39, of Albrightsville, is facing charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop made by state police at the Stroudsburg barracks at 4:18 p.m. Oct. 18 at the intersection of Route 209 and Hamilton Road East in Hamilton Township.
Times News
Carbon man jailed for assault
State police at Lehighton said a Carbon County man was jailed on Monday following an incident at his residence he shares with another man. Troopers said at 8:26 p.m. they responded to a home along Strohl Drive in Towamensing Township. On scene troopers said they learned that Michael Rutkowski, 61, of Palmerton, had physically assaulted and harassed a 60-year-old man at the residence. He was taken into custody and charged with simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned before District Judge William Kissner, of Palmerton, and committed to the county prison unable to post $10,000 bail.
Times News
Two injured in Schuylkill explosion
State police at the Frackville barracks said two people were injured in an explosion that happened at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 10 in Good Spring, Schuylkill County. Police said the explosion occurred as employees of the Maine Drilling and Blasting Company were disposing of boxes which previously contained boosters used in the blasting process. They said the employees had non-life threatening injuries.
Times News
Kunkletown man threatens troopers
Ty Smith, 33, of Kunkletown, is facing terroristic threat charges after an incident at 10:14 a.m. Oct. 23 when he threatened troopers from the state police at the Lehighton barracks. Police said the troopers were conducting an investigation at Heiney Lane and Hideaway Road in Polk Township. Police said Smith...
Times News
State police investigate shooting on Route 22
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred on State Route 22 Eastbound, Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. On Wednesday at approximately 3:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of State Route 22 Eastbound, in the vicinity of MacArthur Road, Whitehall Township, Lehigh...
Times News
Man charged with assault charges after Thorpe fight
A Jim Thorpe man who is accused of assaulting the owner of a downtown business is facing multiple charges after an incident on Sunday at 5:47 p.m. at the business. John M. Lazo Jr., 38, of Jim Thorpe, is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness. In...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at the Schuylkill Haven barracks reported on the following incidents:. • A criminal mischief incident was reported to them at 8:37 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said they were called to 1136 Centre Turnpike, West Brunswick Township. The resident reported a broken window. • A Firearms Act violation was...
Times News
Community remembers Palmerton hospital
It was an occasion to pay their final respects to an unshakable gold standard of the Palmerton community. A sizable crowd gathered for a Remembrance Ceremony held Thursday morning at the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital one last time. Demolition of the former Palmerton Hospital is expected to begin...
Times News
Woman reports missing package
State police at the Lehighton barracks are investigating the theft of a delivered package. Police said they were called to a residence along Chicola Lake South Trail, Ross Township, at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 12. Police said the resident said she believed a package from the United Parcel Service was delivered...
Times News
State police end Germansville standoff with man who threatened them
State police took a barricaded man into custody on Wednesday after an hours-long standoff. At approximately noon, a trooper assigned to the Bethlehem barracks was dispatched to the Germansville Post Office, at 6066 Memorial Road, Heidelberg Township for a report of a man harassing customers in the facility. After arriving...
Times News
Defense carries Bears over Stroudsburg
Pleasant Valley might not run the North, but the Bears can lay claim to Monroe County. It doesn’t have a slick rivalry name or a fancy trophy. But it certainly has a nice ring to it. Pleasant Valley capped its most successful regular season since 2016 with a 14-13...
Times News
Carbon wards off check fraud
Carbon County almost became a victim of check fraud, but quick action resulted in saving the county from losing $13,500. Earlier this year, the county controller’s office discovered a discrepancy in a Mauch Chunk Trust Company account during a monthly reconciliation, said Kevin Zelienka, county treasurer. He noted that...
Times News
Arizona women face drug, gun charges after 1-80 stop
Two Arizona women have been charged with possession of fentanyl and a gun following a traffic stop Tuesday in Kidder Township. State police at Hazleton stopped a Dodge Charger going 77 mph heading east on Interstate 81. Cassie Clayton, 47, of Glendale, Arizona, was the driver. The passenger, Michelle Dockins,...
Times News
Carbon County gets ready for multiple Veterans Day events
Deadlines to register for some Carbon County events leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11 is nearing. The Veterans Affairs office has announced that anyone who is interested in the Veterans Vote supper and campfire on Nov. 8 and a ruck march on Nov. 9 should get their RSVPs in so the office can plan accordingly.
Times News
Monroe Amtrak corridor gets $3.7M for rail lines
The Monroe County Industrial Development Authority was awarded a $3.7 million grant from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office to construct a new railroad line in the Poconos. The funding, through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will support the purchase and installation of railroad ties along the Pocono Mainline to provide required upgrades for the new Amtrak Corridor passenger train service to Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 27, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Letter to the Editor: Setting the record straight on Silberline
In reply to the letter from Pamela Sarley-Derr. I have been a resident of Lansford for over 82 years and find her information to be only partially true. In fact Silberline (a multi - national company) with factories in several foreign countries did sort of close the Lansford location. What actually did occur was the management of Silberline opted to construct a modern facility in Hometown, Pa., and continues to process their products at that location ... many of the original employees at the Lansford plant were transferred to the Hometown facility and in fact did not need to relocate from their residence as the new “Hometown Plant” is only a few miles from Lansford.
Comments / 0