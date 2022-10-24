Read full article on original website
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
‘A change of heart’: sympathies shift toward migrants in Texas border town
Eagle Pass has been a way station for undocumented immigrants for years, but recently their numbers have grown – and residents are divided
What does Xi’s third term hold for women in China? It’s been bad for 15 years already, but experts say it could get worse
In recent years, China’s feminist consciousness has exploded—at the same time that the government has promoted patriarchal norms and values—leading Beijing to increase its efforts to silence female voices and activists both online and offline.
Ted Cruz warns of 'weaponized' DOJ under Biden in new book, 'Justice Corrupted'
Sen. Ted Cruz explained how the Department of Justice under President Biden had become corrupted by political bias in his new book, "Justice Corrupted."
Walberg urges Granholm to unleash American energy
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, led his Michigan Republican colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm regarding the Biden administration’s lack of action to boost domestic energy production. Following the Biden administration getting rebuffed by OPEC, the Michigan lawmakers highlight the threat to America’s energy and economic security...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow says draft ‘completed’; UN chief appeals for renewed grain deal
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
