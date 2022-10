The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed former Kansas City Royals pitcher Tyler Zuber off waivers on Wednesday. Zuber, 27, did not pitch in 2022 after Kansas City placed him on the 60-day injured list in mid-March due to right shoulder impingement syndrome. He broke through to the major league level in 2020, making 23 relief appearances across 22.0 innings for a 4.09 ERA.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO