The Astros are back in the World Series, thanks in no small part to a rejuvenated ace who was among the best pitchers in baseball this year. After being sidelined for most of 2020 and and all of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery, Justin Verlander is poised to win his third Cy Young award. He finished the 2022 season with an MLB-best 1.75 ERA and 220 ERA+, and an American League-best 18 wins. This is the first time in his career that the 39-year-old Verlander has posted a sub-2.00 ERA, and he looked as good as he ever has in his career.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO